Research and Markets - India Construction Chemical Market Outlook to 2020 Featuring BASF, CICO, Fairmate Chemical, Fosroc India, Pidilite India, STP & Sika India

DUBLIN, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Construction Chemical Market Outlook to 2020 - Rapid Infrastructure Development and Government Intervention to Promote Quality of Construction to Fuel Market Growth" report to their offering.

The report titled "India Construction Chemical Market Outlook to 2020 - Rapid Infrastructure Development and Government Intervention to Promote Quality of Construction to Fuel Market Growth" which provides a comprehensive analysis of construction chemicals market in India.

The report focuses on products such as concrete admixture, waterproofing, flooring, repair and rehabilitation, and others (Adhesives, Sealants, Protective Coating, Grouts and Resins) used in construction activity related to infrastructure and real estate development. The report covers market size and segmentation of construction chemicals market by products.

Additionally, the report also covers sub segmentation for each construction chemicals products in India.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. India Construction Chemical Market Introduction

4. Value Chain in Indian Construction Chemical Industry

5. Market Dynamics

6. India Construction Chemical Market Size by Revenues, 2010-2015

6.1. India Construction Chemical Market Segmentation

6.1.1. By Type of Construction Chemical, 2015

6.2. By Concrete Admixture, 2015

6.2.1. Segmentation on the Basis of Product Type for Concrete Admixture

6.2.2. Segmentation of Concrete on the Basis of Grade and Usage

6.2.3. Logistics of Concrete

6.3. By Water Proofing Chemicals, 2015

6.4. Underwater Construction of Concrete

6.5. By Flooring Compounds, 2015

6.6. By Repair and Rehabilitation, 2015

Cracking Agents for Concrete Demolition

Concrete Rectification Process

6.7. By Other Construction Chemicals, 2015

6.7.1. Grouts

6.7.2. Protective Coatings

6.6.2.1. Fire Protective Coating

6.6.2.2. Rebar Coating

6.7.3. Adhesives and Sealants

6.6.3.1. Expansion Joints

7. Recent Trends and Developments in India Construction Chemicals Market

Rapid Growth in Infrastructure Investments in India

Rapid Development of Real Estate Sector

Rising Cement Consumption

Increased Awareness for Usage of Costruction Chemicals

Increased Focus on Product Quality

Changing Government Policies and regulations

Improved Packaging leads to Longer shelf Life.



Highly Fragmented Market

8. Market Share of Major Players in Indian Construction Chemical Market, 2015

9. Overall Sales and Marketing Strategies

10. Competitive Landscape of Major Players in India Construction Chemicals Market



10.1. Pidilite

10.2. SIKA India

10.3. BASF India



10.4. Fosroc Chemicals India

10.5. CICO Technologies

11. India Construction Chemical Market Future Outlook And Projections

Proposed and current Investment and reforms in Real Estate Sector

Proposed and current Investment and reforms in Manufacturing Sector

11.1. Future Outlook by Revenue, 2016-2020

11.2. Future Outlook by Segments, 2020

12. Analyst Recommendation

Companies Mentioned

- BASF India

- CICO India

- Fairmate Chemical

- Fosroc India

- Pidilite India

- STP Ltd

- Sika India

For more information about this report visit

http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/84zv2z/india

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716