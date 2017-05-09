Research and Markets - India Construction Chemical Market Outlook to 2020 Featuring BASF, CICO, Fairmate Chemical, Fosroc India, Pidilite India, STP & Sika India

DUBLIN, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Construction Chemical Market Outlook to 2020 - Rapid Infrastructure Development and Government Intervention to Promote Quality of Construction to Fuel Market Growth" report to their offering.
The report focuses on products such as concrete admixture, waterproofing, flooring, repair and rehabilitation, and others (Adhesives, Sealants, Protective Coating, Grouts and Resins) used in construction activity related to infrastructure and real estate development. The report covers market size and segmentation of construction chemicals market by products.
Additionally, the report also covers sub segmentation for each construction chemicals products in India.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
3. India Construction Chemical Market Introduction
4. Value Chain in Indian Construction Chemical Industry
5. Market Dynamics
6. India Construction Chemical Market Size by Revenues, 2010-2015
6.1. India Construction Chemical Market Segmentation
6.1.1. By Type of Construction Chemical, 2015
6.2. By Concrete Admixture, 2015
6.2.1. Segmentation on the Basis of Product Type for Concrete Admixture
6.2.2. Segmentation of Concrete on the Basis of Grade and Usage
6.2.3. Logistics of Concrete
6.3. By Water Proofing Chemicals, 2015
6.4. Underwater Construction of Concrete
6.5. By Flooring Compounds, 2015
6.6. By Repair and Rehabilitation, 2015
Cracking Agents for Concrete Demolition
Concrete Rectification Process
6.7. By Other Construction Chemicals, 2015
6.7.1. Grouts
6.7.2. Protective Coatings
6.6.2.1. Fire Protective Coating
6.6.2.2. Rebar Coating
6.7.3. Adhesives and Sealants
6.6.3.1. Expansion Joints
7. Recent Trends and Developments in India Construction Chemicals Market
Rapid Growth in Infrastructure Investments in India
Rapid Development of Real Estate Sector
Rising Cement Consumption
Increased Awareness for Usage of Costruction Chemicals
Increased Focus on Product Quality
Changing Government Policies and regulations
Improved Packaging leads to Longer shelf Life.
Highly Fragmented Market
8. Market Share of Major Players in Indian Construction Chemical Market, 2015
9. Overall Sales and Marketing Strategies
10. Competitive Landscape of Major Players in India Construction Chemicals Market
10.1. Pidilite
10.2. SIKA India
10.3. BASF India
10.4. Fosroc Chemicals India
10.5. CICO Technologies
11. India Construction Chemical Market Future Outlook And Projections
Proposed and current Investment and reforms in Real Estate Sector
Proposed and current Investment and reforms in Manufacturing Sector
11.1. Future Outlook by Revenue, 2016-2020
11.2. Future Outlook by Segments, 2020
12. Analyst Recommendation
Companies Mentioned
- BASF India
- CICO India
- Fairmate Chemical
- Fosroc India
- Pidilite India
- STP Ltd
- Sika India
