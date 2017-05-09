Speedo© Stands Up for Drowning Prevention

LONDON, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Speedo©, the world's leading swimwear brand, has launched Swim Generation; a global initiative that aims to help contribute to the reduction of accidental drowning worldwide, striving towards a world where everyone everywhere has the right to be able to swim. In development by Speedo International since 2011, Swim Generation supports life-saving projects around the world and has enabled partner organisations to already reach over 600,000 people.

The 2014 Global Report on Drowning from the World Health Organisation[1] highlights drowning as a global emergency. Shocking statistics demonstrate that drowning is the third leading cause of accidental death worldwide, with at least 372,000 people losing their lives to drowning every year. That is a staggering average of 1,000 people every day. Recent findings from The World Health Organisation also highlight that more than 60,000 children under the age of five drown every year.

A catalyst for change, Swim Generation provides practical support in the form of donations of financial funding, Speedo products, skills and expertise to projects in operation across the globe. Working with established charity partners, such as the Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS) and Centre for Injury Prevention and Research Bangladesh (CIPRB), Swim Generation supports vital life saving projects, enabling them to prosper and positively impact local communities.

Through Swim Generation, Speedo hopes to inspire everyone, everywhere to look out for each other in, on and near water helping to keep themselves and others safe. Not enough people understand the dangers and risks associated with water. Raising awareness and providing people with skills and knowledge is critical to have a lasting impact on drowning prevention.

Rob Brown, Head of Governance & Corporate Responsibility at Speedo International, said; "Swim Generation underpins the values of Speedo, our purpose of inspiring more people to swim and our passion to ensure that everyone can enjoy the freedom of being in water."

"We believe that the number of unintentional drowning deaths each year globally, particularly these numbers among young people, is unacceptable. The great news is that the majority of the accidents can be prevented. That's why we've made our commitment to work closely with some of the world's most prominent water safety experts and lifesaving organisations, helping to save thousands of lives across the world."

"Acting as a call to action, we hope that Swim Generation will have a ripple effect inspiring people everywhere to help make a difference, whether that be teaching someone basic swimming and swim survival skills or broadcasting water safety messages, spreading important life saving knowledge far and wide."

