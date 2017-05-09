Publicis Groupe: Publicis Groupe Cannes 2017: Maurice Lévy & Christine Lagarde "Can Creativity Change the World?"

Maurice Lévy & Christine Lagarde take to the main stage at Cannes Lions 2017 to discuss "Can Creativity Change the World?"

May 9, 2017 - This year, at the 2017 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is thrilled to welcome Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), to join Maurice Lévy, on stage for their seminar "Can Creativity Change the World?".

Great ideas are the fuel of progress. And creativity is the fuel of change. As the first woman Managing Director of the IMF during one of the world's most challenging economic crises, Christine Lagarde is using creativity to fuel both progress and change across the globe. How does she use creativity to shape the future, spark change and foster bright new ideas?

Her innovative thinking is not only used to help global economies grow and prosper, but also to empower young women to shape the world of tomorrow.

As one of the most powerful women in the world according to Forbes*, known for her impressive career both in business and politics, Christine Lagarde will share her insights on leadership, creative thinking and women empowerment as she speaks with Maurice Lévy, Chairman & CEO of Publicis Groupe at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on June 23, 2017.

Even if you can't make it to the seminar, you can vote to watch it live starting May 10 - Cannes Lions selects one seminar per day to be live streamed on the Cannes Lions website. Stay tuned to our Twitter feed (http://twitter.com/publicisgroupe) for the link to cast your vote for Maurice Lévy & Christine Lagarde, "Can Creativity Change the World?".

Can Creativity Change the World?

Maurice Lévy

Chairman & CEO, Publicis Groupe

Christine Lagarde

Managing Director, International Monetary Fund

Friday, June 23, 2017 11:00 AM

Lumiere Theater, Palais des Festival, Cannes

Read more (http://www.publicisgroupe.com/en/news/press-releases/maurice-levy-christine-lagarde-take-to-the-main-stage-at-cannes-lions-2017-to-discuss-can-creativity-change-the-world-en-1)

More About Christine Lagarde

Born in Paris in 1956, Christine Lagarde completed high school in Le Havre and attended Holton Arms School in Bethesda (Maryland, USA). She then graduated from law school at University Paris X, and obtained a Master's degree from the Political Science Institute in Aix en Provence.

After being admitted as a lawyer to the Paris Bar, Christine Lagarde joined the international law firm Baker & McKenzie as an associate, specializing in Labor, Anti-trust, and Mergers & Acquisitions. A member of the Executive Committee of the Firm in 1995, Christine Lagarde became the Chairman of the Global Executive Committee of Baker & McKenzie in 1999, and subsequently Chairman of the Global Strategic Committee in 2004.

Christine Lagarde joined the French government in June 2005 as Minister for Foreign Trade. After a brief stint as Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries, in June 2007 she became the first woman to hold the post of Finance and Economy Minister of a G-7 country. From July to December 2008, she also chaired the ECOFIN Council, which brings together Finance Ministers of the European Union, and helped foster international policies related to financial supervision, regulation, and strengthening global economic governance. As Chairman of the G-20 when France took over its presidency for the year 2011, she set in motion a wide-ranging work agenda on the reform of the international monetary system.

On July 5, 2011, Christine Lagarde became the eleventh Managing Director of the IMF, and the first woman to hold that position. On February 19, 2016, the IMF Executive Board unanimously selected her to serve as IMF Managing Director for a second five-year term starting on July 5, 2016.

Christine Lagarde was named Officier de la Légion d'honneur in April 2012.

A former member of the French national team for synchronized swimming, Christine Lagarde is the mother of two sons.

* Forbes, The World's 25 Most Powerful Women, 2016 (https://www.forbes.com/pictures/hhkg45eg/christine-lagarde/#7caca434a09d)



