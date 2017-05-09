Interview: Denmark is planning a future without incentives for solar and renewables, after abruptly closing the "transitional" incentive program for PV installations up to 400 kW in December. The Danish PV market, meanwhile, has now come to a halt. pv magzine asked Peter Ahm, the CEO of PA Energy and Danish representative to the International Energy Agency's (IEA's) PV Power Systems Programme, how the Danish solar market can further grow in the short and long term without subsidies.

pv magazine: Mr. Ahm, the Danish government has closed the second phase of the incentive program for solar, the so-called "transitional model" for PV installations up to 400 kW in December. What do you think of this decision?

Ahm: This decision was taken by the government extremely swiftly. There were around 1.6 GW of projects applications, which were canceled in one shot. This has immediately frozen the market, and scared all investors. It was undoubtedly not a good sign for the future of PV in the short term. In the first three months of this year only around 4 MW was installed in the country. People have clearly lost confidence.

pv magazine: Do you mean this 1.6 GW of applications is now wastepaper?

Ahm: Yes, if one of these proponents intends now to see its project see the light, he has to restart the bureaucratic procedures from zero. And it must be considered that in Denmark bureaucracy is currently the main obstacle for the development of solar energy. In last year's auctions for residential and commercial PV projects, for example, the administrative burden was too heavy. It is almost impossible for a private citizen to cope with all these documents. This discouraged individuals and small businesses, and the results of the auctions were disappointing with a vast portion of the planned capacity unallocated. In the German-Danish auction, instead, things went much better.

pv magazine: The Danish government intends to stop incentives for renewables starting 2020. Is there currently any ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...