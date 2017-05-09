Research and Markets - China Large Appliances Market Outlook to 2020 Featuring Green Electric Appliances, Haier, Hisense Kelon Electrical, Midea, Skyworth & TCL Multi Media Technology

DUBLIN, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "China Large Appliances Market Outlook to 2020 - Rising Preference for Smart Technology Appliances and Replacement Demand to Drive Market" report to their offering.

The report also covers the snapshot of logistics, competitive landscape of major players in China large appliances market, export and import scenario and product detail of bestselling models in different category. The report concludes with market projections for future and analyst recommendation highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Overview of Large Appliances market in China

Market Size of Large Appliances Market in China

Market Segmentation by Major Product Categories

Market Segmentation By Television

Market Segmentation By refrigerator

Market Segmentation By Washing Machine

Market Segmentation By Air Conditioner

Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel

Growth in Export has driven the manufacturing in China

Major Players in China Large Appliances Market

Future Outlook and Projection



2. Research Methodology



3. China Large Appliances Market Genesis & Current Outlook

3.1. China Large Appliances Market Size

3.1.1. By Revenues and Domestic Sales Volume, 2010-2015

3.2. China Large Appliances Market Segmentation

3.2.1. By Product Categories, 2010-2015

3.2.2. China Television Market Segmentation

By Size of Television, 2012-2015

3.2.3. China Refrigerator Market Segmentation

By Type of Refrigerator, 2011-2015

By Price Range for Refrigerator, 2011-2015

3.2.4. China Washing Machine Market Segmentation

By Type of Washing Machine, 2011-2015

By Price Range for Washing Machines, 2011-2015

By Front and Top Load Washing Machines, 2015

By Automatic and Manual Washing Machines, 2015

3.2.5. China Air Conditioner Market Segmentation, 2011-2015

By Type of Air Conditioner (Frequency Conversion and Fixed Frequency), 2011-2015

By Price Range for Air Conditioners, 2011-2015

3.3. By Distribution Channel, 2015



4. Logistics Handling for Large Appliances in China



5. Best Selling Products for Large Appliances Market in China

5.1. Television

5.2. Washing Machine

5.3. Refrigerator

5.4. Air Conditioner



6. Export and Import Scenario of Large Appliances in China

6.1. Export of Large Appliances, 2010-2015

6.2. Export of Large Appliances by Major Destination, 2011-2015

6.3. Import of Large Appliances in China Market, 2010-2015

6.4. Import of Large Appliances by Major Destination, 2011-2015

Import Tax



7. Snapshot of Online Sales for Large Appliances Market



8. Trends and Developments in China Large Appliances Market



9. Competition Scenario in China Large Appliances Market

9.1. How the Companies Compete in Large Appliances Market in China



10. Competitive Landscape of Major Players in China Large Appliances Market

10.1. Hisense Kelon Electrical Holding Company

10.2. Gree Electric Appliances

10.3. TCL Multi Media Technology Holding Limited

10.4. Midea

10.5. Skyworth

10.6. Qindao Haier



11. China Large Appliances Future Outlook and Projections, 2016-2020



Companies Mentioned



- Gree Electric Appliances

- Haier

- Hisense Kelon Electrical Holding Company

- Midea

- Skyworth

- TCL Multi Media Technology Holding Limited



