

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK) were gaining around 3 percent in the morning trading after the German lender reported higher profit in its first quarter with slightly higher revenues. The company also backed its outlook.



Martin Zielke, Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors, said, 'Commerzbank had a good start to the new year and achieved a decent operating profit in the first quarter. We are on track with the implementation of our Commerzbank 4.0 strategy. .... But it is also clear that it will take some time for our growth to be sufficient to significantly outweigh the burden resulting from the negative interest rate environment.'



Net profit for the first-quarter 2017 rose 28.4 to 217 million euros from last year's 169 million euros with earnings per share improving to 0.17 euros from 0.13 euros in the previous year.



The Bank's operating profit grew 11.3 percent to 314 million euros from 282 million euros in the previous year.



Loan loss provisions stood at 195 million euros, compared to 148 million euros last year. The 31.8 percent year-on-year increase in loan loss provisions was due to higher loan loss provisions for ship finance. The bank noted that the non-performing loan or NPL ratio of just 1.5 percent, which is still good compared to European peers, reflected its healthy risk profile.



Revenues, before loan loss provisions, increased 2.2 percent to 2.374 billion euros from the previous year's 2.323 billion euros. As expected, there was no repeat of the significant positive one-off effects that occurred in the same quarter of the previous year.



Excluding one-off effects, revenues rose by 116 million euros year-on-year. This positive trend in revenues was due primarily to a rise in net commission income on the back of higher volumes in securities.



Net interest and trading income grew 7.7 percent from last year to 1.45 billion euros, and net commission income grew 7.8 percent to 887 million euros.



The bank noted that the Private and Small Business Customers segment registered continued operational growth in the first quarter, both in Germany and at mBank.



Looking ahead, the company said its outlook remains unchanged. The Bank expects loan loss provisions for segments Private and Small Business Customers as well as Corporate Clients to remain on the level of 2016, while loan loss provisions in Ship Finance are expected to be in a range of 450 million euros to 600 million euros.



This financial year, the Bank will further strengthen its market position and will focus on the implementation of the Commerzbank 4.0 strategy. Investments, P&L including restructuring costs, capital and RWA will be managed in such a way as to keep the CET 1 ratio stable at 12 percent or above, it said.



Commerzbank will aim to keep the cost base stable and book the first part of restructuring charges for Commerzbank 4.0 this year.



In Germany, Commerzbank shares were trading at 9.68 euros, up 2.91 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX