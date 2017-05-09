

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose on Tuesday, with a weaker euro, higher oil prices and a raft of well-received corporate earnings helping underpin investor sentiment.



The benchmark DAX was up 52 points or 0.41 percent at 12,748 in late opening deals after declining 0.2 percent the previous day.



Commerzbank rallied nearly 3 percent. The country's second-largest lender reported a 28 percent increase in first-quarter net profit, beating forecasts.



Potash maker K+S Group advanced 2 percent. The company said it expects revenues and operating earnings to be tangibly higher in the 2017 financial year than in the previous year.



Utility E.ON climbed 2 percent. The company retained its full-year earnings forecast despite reporting a sharp drop in Q1 profit.



On the flip side, auto parts and tyre maker Continental dropped over 1 percent on posting muted growth in first-quarter net income.



Tech firm Dialog Semiconductor fell 1 percent after its net income for the first quarter declined 84 percent from a year earlier.



Inn economic releases, German industrial output fell 0.4 percent from the previous month in March , reversing a 1.8 percent rise in February, which was revised down from a 2.2 percent gain reported earlier, data from Destatis showed.



Another report showed that German exports grew 0.4 percent in March from the prior month, faster than the expected 0.2 percent rise. At the same time, imports climbed 2.4 percent after declining 1.6 percent in February.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX