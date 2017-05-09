Dentons Partner and Former Global Vice Chair, Jana Cohen Barbe, Joins the Global Thinkers Forum Advisory Board

LONDON, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Thinkers Forum (GTF) announces that Jana Cohen Barbe, Partner and the former Global Vice Chair of Dentons US LLP, the largest law firm in the world, has joined its Advisory Board.

Since Dentons' inception, Jana has been integrally involved in the development and implementation of a strategic vision that created a top tier global legal business with 149 locations in 61 countries.

In addition to serving on the Global Board of Dentons, the Global Advisory Committee and the U.S. Board, Jana chaired the firm's Financial Institutions Sector - the largest sector of the law firm - as well as its pre-eminent real estate practice. Jana advises leading global financial institutions and insurance companies on community development and social investing.

Jana Cohen Barbe commented, "I greatly admire the vision and mission of the Global Thinkers Forum. It is critical for people around the world to come together and nurture leadership talent and provide positive change and opportunities. As someone who focuses on globalisation in my professional life, I feel compelled to advocate for women and youth and to help bridge cultures in governance, in business and in communities around the world. I am honoured to join this transformational organisation's Board of Advisors and to participate in its advancements."

Elizabeth Filippouli, Founder and CEO of Global Thinkers Forum says: "We are confident that Jana's expertise, passion and dedication to leadership excellence and empowerment of women and youth will contribute significantly to the organisation's vision and mission for positive change in the world."

Global Thinkers Forum (GTF)is an international organisation focusing on accountable leadership, women's empowerment and youth development. GTF launched officially in 2012 in Amman, Jordan, under the patronage of Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah and has partnered with some of the world's top brands, organisations and foundations. It features a prestigious Advisory Board with high-profile thought leaders and decision makers from over 20 countries.

About Global Thinkers Forum

Global Thinkers Forum (GTF)is a global platform that brings together a diverse network of thought leaders in order to share their visions of the future, create meaningful conversations around them and effect positive change in the world. GTF's mission focuses on three areas: accountable leadership, women's empowerment and youth development. GTF is also a bridge-builder, creating opportunities for knowledge exchange, collaboration, strategic philanthropy and recognition. The Forum is non-profit, London-based and was incubated at Oxford University's Saïd Business School in 2011. GTF organises a wide range of activities, including seminars, fora, roundtable discussions, workshops, networking events, mentoring programmes and its Awards for Excellence Ceremony. For more information, please visit http://www.globalthinkersforum.org and http://www.globalthinkersmentors.org