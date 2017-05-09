

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales showed no variations in March, after falling in the previous month, preliminary figures from the statistical office Istat showed Tuesday.



Retail sales remained unchanged in March, following a 0.2 percent drop in February. Meanwhile, economists had expected a 0.2 percent increase for the month.



Sales of food products edged down 0.1 percent over the month, while those of non-food products remained flat in March.



On an annual basis, retail sales decreased 0.4 percent in March, slower than the 0.7 percent fall in the prior month. It was the fourth successive monthly decline.



