sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 09.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 564 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

55,77 Euro		-0,073
-0,13 %
WKN: A1JS4X ISIN: US40171V1008 Ticker-Symbol: 0GS 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
55,90
56,71
12:27
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC
GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC55,77-0,13 %