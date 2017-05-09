

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose on Tuesday as oil prices steadied and the dollar strengthened against major rivals on speculation that another Fed rate hike in June is almost certain.



Meanwhile, former French Socialist Prime Minister Manuel Valls said he wants to sign up to President-elect Emmanuel Macron's party to fight the parliamentary elections scheduled for June 11 and 18.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 24 points or 0.44 percent at 5,406 in late opening deals after losing 0.9 percent in the previous session.



BNP Paribas, Bouygues, Danone, LafargeHolcim and Vivendi were among the top gainers.



In economic releases, the French economy is set to grow at a faster pace in the second quarter, according to survey data published by the Bank of France.



GDP is expected to grow 0.5 percent in the second quarter, which was faster than the 0.3 percent expansion seen in the first quarter.



