HAWTHORNE, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- STEALTHbits Technologies Inc., a leading data security company focused on protecting credentials and data, will be exhibiting at the European Identity & Cloud Conference 2017 for the first year.

Along with exhibiting at the European Identity & Cloud Conference 2017, STEALTHbits' Chief Technology Officer, Jonathan Sander will be participating in the combined session, Cloud Access Security Brokers: Why You Need One to Ensure GPDR Compliance.

"We are thrilled to partake in the KuppingerCole European Identity & Cloud Conference this year with EU GDPR being a prolific theme," said Jonathan Sander, Chief Technology Officer, STEALTHbits. "Privacy by design and by default should be what every organization strives for and a large part of that is having an effective Data Access Governance program in place to achieve EU GDPR compliance."

Recently, STEALTHbits released StealthAUDIT 8.0 and StealthINTERCEPT 4.1, introducing powerful new functionality that enables organizations to overcome the largest hurdles in securing their unstructured data and credentials.

Join Jonathan and the entire panel at 15:30 CET on Thursday, May 11 in Ammersee II.

STEALTHbits Technologies is a cybersecurity software company focused on protecting an organization's credentials and data.

By removing inappropriate data access, enforcing security policy, and detecting advanced threats, we reduce security risk, fulfill compliance requirements and decrease operations expense.

