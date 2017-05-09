FARMERS BRANCH, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Light Engine Design Corp (OTC PINK: TLED), is pleased to announce the addition of renowned lighting designer, Mr. Lee Rose, to the Company's Board of Advisors. Mr. Rose's acceptance of this position promises to marry his exceptional artistic and practical application talents to TLED's advanced technology offerings.

For over 45 years, Lee Rose has been a force in lighting design for TV, Film, Music and Theater. His design credits include The Golden Globes, The Chelsea Lately show, The MDA Telethon, Larry King Live and the Hollywood party of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve. Lee's lighting design talents were tapped for feature films including "Bringing Down the House", "Vanilla Sky" and "Almost Famous" and "Southland Tales". His past work includes series and specials for ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, HBO, Showtime, Comedy Central, CNN, MTV, VH1 and Cinemax. Lee has also designed the lighting for music specials for various artists including; Garth Brooks, Natalie Cole, Johnny Lang, Roy Orbison, Les Paul, Muddy Waters, Bonnie Raitt, Carly Simon, N-Sync, John Tesh, Bruce Willis and Wynonna.

"Having worked with Lee on a number of projects, I am thrilled to have someone with his depth of experience and consummate professionalism on board in an advisory capacity," remarked President Kevin Stone. "Input and guidance from end users of this caliber are essential elements in attaining immediate market acceptance and achieving maximal user-friendliness while understanding emerging trends in desired feature sets."

Lee has been twice nominated for Emmy Awards for his work with Yanni, including the "Yanni: Live at the Acropolis" concert at the nearly 1500 year old Herod Atticus theatre. He was again nominated for his lighting design work on "Yanni: Tribute", a show that featured concerts taped at the Taj Mahal, in Agra India, which was the first time in history that the Taj was illuminated, and The Forbidden City in Beijing China. In addition, Lee was awarded Lighting Dimensions "Lighting Designer of the Year" for his work on that project.

Lee is a member of the International Cinematographers Guild, USITT and the Illuminating Engineering Society.

About the Company: Light Engine Design Corp and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Dallas Lighting & Photonics and Tall Trees LED Company, is focused on becoming an industry pioneer in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL). The Company is specializing in the design of advanced light engines and fixtures employing innovative, unique light emitting diode (LED) and laser phosphor technologies for use in the entertainment, architectural/entertainment (architainment) and frequency-specific biological lighting industries.

