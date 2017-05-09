JERICHO, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Ecosciences, Inc. (OTC PINK: ECEZ) ("Ecosciences" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of EcoNow as the new brand of its bioremediation tablet products.

EcoNow has developed a line of consumer retail products utilizing innovative Oxy-Tab technology. EcoNow OXY-TAB technology provides oxygen, buffers and billions of beneficial bacteria that break down waste, solids, grease, and paper to properly maintain septic tank or remove build-up in pipes and drains. Oxy-Tabs eliminate odors and are non-hazardous, environmentally friendly and biodegradable.

As part of the rebranding, the Company has launched the website www.econowconsumer.com as the first step in executing a multipronged marketing plan to increase sales of EcoNow retail products.

Joel Falitz, Ecosciences' CEO, commented, "This rebranding is one of many milestones Ecosciences has achieved under the operational leadership of Dan Cohen, the Company's COO. We look forward to sharing more results with our shareholders as Dan and the Company achieve additional milestones."

Ecosciences is also pleased to announce that its EcoNow products were recently selected as the product of choice to appear on a segment of the long-standing home improvement show Designing Spaces Airing on Lifetime Television.¿The Company will announce the air dates once they are finalized.

Mr. Cohen commented, "I am pleased with the progress we have made over the last six months, starting with the rebranding process. EcoNow reflects everything we believe in as a Company. We now look forward to the continued execution of our plan for growth."

About Ecosciences, Inc.

Ecosciences, Inc. focuses on building, acquiring and investing in businesses around ecological and life sciences. From waste water remediation to healthcare and more, Ecosciences, Inc. is committed to building a better living environment for all people. The Company currently has one wholly-owned subsidiary, Eco-logical Concepts, Inc., which operates the Company's core business of producing and selling bio-remediation products under the brand EcoNow.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.ecosciences.company, the contents of which are not incorporated into this press release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend for these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws relating to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements relating to, or representing management's beliefs about, our future transactions, strategies, operations, events and financial results. Such forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is targeting," "may," "should" and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those risks and uncertainties described in any of our other filings with the SEC. Certain other factors which may impact our business, financial condition or results of operations or which may cause actual results to differ from such forward-looking statements are discussed or included in our periodic reports filed with the SEC and are available on our website at www.ecosciences.company under "Investor Info." You are urged to carefully consider all such factors. We do not undertake or plan to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in plans, assumptions, estimates or projections, or other circumstances occurring after the date of this news release, even if such results, changes or circumstances make it clear that any forward-looking information will not be realized. If we make any future public statements or disclosures which modify or impact any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, such statements or disclosures will be deemed to modify or supersede such statements in this news release.

Disclaimer: This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Contact Information

Ecosciences, Inc.

Investor Relations

Phone: 888-417-8625

Email: ECEZ@ecosciences.company



