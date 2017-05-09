Research and Markets - Electroceuticals/Bioelectric Medicine Market Analysis Forecasts 2014-2025: Major Players are Medtronic; St. Jude Medical, Boston Scientific, Cochlear, Sonova, Nevro, SECOND SIGHT & electroCore

DUBLIN, May. 09, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Electroceuticals/Bioelectric Medicine Market By Product (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators, Cardiac Pacemakers, Implants), By Application (Arrhythmia, Pain Management, Hearing Loss), By Type, By End-use, And Segment Forecasts 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global electroceuticals/bioelectric medicine market is expected to reach USD 35.5 billion by 2025

Rising geriatric population is the major factor that is expected to propel growth during the forecast period. Aging population is prone to various diseases such as cardiac arrhythmias, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, and depression. There are various advanced electroceuticals including implantable cardioverter defibrillators, cochlear implants, cardiac pacemakers, and spinal cord stimulators, which can be used for the treatment of these conditions.



Increasing investment in the development of advanced bioelectric medicine is another major factor supporting the growth of the electroceuticals market. For instance, in FY 2016, Medtronic, a leading bioelectric medicine manufacturer, invested around USD 2,224 million in R&D for development of advanced products. Technological advancements in these products propel their adoption in treatment of chronic diseases such as cardiac arrhythmias and Parkinson's disease. The technological advanced electroceuticals provide high reliability and efficiency during treatment.



Further Key Findings From The Report Suggest:



Implantable cardioverter defibrillators segment was the largest revenue-generating segment of the electroceuticals market in 2016 owing to large application of these products for the treatment of arrhythmia

The implantable electroceuticals devices segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the bioelectric medicine market in 2016 owing to technological advancements

In the application segment, the arrhythmia segment accounted for the largest share in 2016 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout forecast period

The hospitals dominated the electroceuticals market in terms of revenue in 2016 due to the escalating number of electroceutical devices implant procedures in hospitals

The North America bioelectric medicine market is the leading regional sector and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2016 mainly due to the existence of large number of medical devices companies in this region

bioelectric medicine market is the leading regional sector and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2016 mainly due to the existence of large number of medical devices companies in this region The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a highest growth rate during the study period. The developing healthcare infrastructure and rising healthcare awareness in the Asian countries such as China and India is a major factor contributing to the growth in this region

Some of the major players include

Medtronic

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cochlear Ltd

Sonova; LivaNova PLC

Biotronik

Nevro Corp.

Second Sight

electroCore LLC.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/38n3lr/electroceuticalsb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716