RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Today, Great Little Box Company (GLBC) announced the acquisition of three new packaging production machines slated to arrive to its Richmond plant within the next three months. These acquisitions will allow GLBC to expand and enhance its offering of packaging products including corrugated boxes, custom displays, labels, folding cartons, rigid boxes, flexible packaging, shipping and moving supplies, and more.

The first of these acquisitions is GLBC's first Digital Label Printing press, the HP Indigo WS6800. HP is the industry leader for digital labels; this acquisition allows GLBC to conduct all digital production in-house putting the company at the forefront of the market for its digital printing capabilities.

The second acquisition is the AB Graphic International's Digicon Series 3, a digital label converting machine. This machine is the premier partner for HP's digital printing presses and has been an industry leader since the first machine was developed in 1996. The machine comes with a top of the line 50T Hot Foil & Emboss unit called "Big Foot", one of only five of its kind in North America. This allows GLBC to produce small short runs of simple labels all the way up to high end multiple foiled jobs for the wine and beverage markets and everything in between.

The third and final machine acquisition for the packaging manufacturer is its new Label Laminator, the Stock LLM/HP. This purchase allows GLBC to elevate the service offerings of its previous machine purchase, the KBA Printing Press, by providing corrugated customers with high-end boxes, trays and displays. This significant purchase places GLBC as the leader in corrugated manufacturing as GLBC is now the only corrugated manufacturer in BC with both in-house offset print and laminating capabilities.

"We are thrilled to add these specialized machines to our already flourishing lineup of packaging production machinery," says Brad Tindall, President of Great Little Box Company. "We continue to invest in the highest-quality equipment to expand our capabilities and provide a seamless integration of additional services to our clients."

The purchase of each of these machines is already complete and installation for all three is slated to be complete by fall 2017. Great Little Box Company is now accepting orders that can be accommodated by these machines. For more information on the products and services offered by Great Little Box Company, visit http://glbc.com.

About Great Little Box Company

Great Little Box Company Ltd. (GLBC) began operations in 1982 in British Columbia, Canada and currently operates from its headquarters in Richmond, BC with additional offices in Victoria, BC, Kelowna, BC and Everett, Washington. Great Little Box Company is an award-winning manufacturer and distributor of custom and stock packaging solutions, specializing in corrugated boxes, custom displays, labels, flexible packaging, folding cartons, rigid boxes and specialty and protective packaging. With over 30 years of packaging experience and recognized for its excellence in customer service, GLBC can provide your business with an efficient, one-stop shopping service. Whether your business is looking for packing supplies or a complete packaging solution, GLBC has the tools, expertise and experience to deliver a cost-effective packaging program to suit your needs. For more information, please visit www.glbc.com.

