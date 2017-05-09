AAPL Stock: Targeting ResistanceApple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock is quite an investment. This company contains such inherent strength that not even bad news surrounding a lackluster earnings quarter could stifle the buying pressure that continues to flow into Apple stock.On May 2, 2017, Apple reported earnings and, at first glance, the market took this news in a negative light. AAPL stock responded by dropping a little over two percent in after-hours trading. This negativity that drove the share price lower stemmed from lower-than-expected.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...