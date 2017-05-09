

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech foreign trade surplus increased in March from a year ago, figures from the Czech Statistical Office revealed Tuesday.



The trade surplus in the national concept rose to CZK 22.6 billion from CZK 20.9 billion in the corresponding month last year.



Economists had expected the surplus to shrank to CZK 19.3 billion. In February, the surplus was CZK 19.1 billion.



Both exports and imports grew by 12.7 percent and 13.0 percent, respectively in March from a year earlier.



On a monthly basis, the seasonally adjusted exports rose 1.9 percent and imports climbed by 3.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX