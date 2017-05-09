As from May 12, 2017, subscription rights issued by Kancera AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until May 26, 2017.



Instrument: Subscription tights -------------------------------------- Short name: KAN TR -------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 -------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009895634 -------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 137548 -------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 -------------------------------------- Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 -------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE --------------------------------------



As from May 12, 2017, paid subscription shares issued by Kancera AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------ Short name: KAN BTA ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0009895642 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 137549 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 08 528 00 399.