India Ballistic Protection Market Outlook 2016-2021 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Ballistic Protection Market Outlook to 2021 - Rising Defence Expenditure and Growing Exports to Shape the Future" report to their offering.

The report titled India Ballistic Protection Market Outlook to FY'2021 - Rising Defence Expenditure and Growing Exports to Shape the Future which provides a comprehensive analysis of the ballistic protection market India.

The report covers various aspects such as overall size of the ballistic protection market in terms of value and volume, segmentation on the basis of types of products, domestic sales and exports and others. The report also covers future outlook and projections of the industry. Additionally, the report offers prevalent trends, developments and challenges in industry and SWOT analysis of the current market. The report also covers the competitive landscape of the industry and comprehensive profile of leading players operating in the market. Major macroeconomic indicators affecting the market have also been highlighted in the report. The report is useful for manufacturers of ballistic protection equipments companies, consultants and stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the future.



Ballistic protection market comprises of defence equipments which are used by people to protect themselves against the firearm or an explosive device. Such products are most commonly used by the armed forces of a nation, VIPs and HNWIs, which face risk on their lives due to their influence or stature in the society.



The need for ballistic protection has been growing in India with the rise in threat of domestic and cross-border terrorism. Apart from terrorism, local extremist outfits such as Indian Mujahideen, Bodo militants, Maoist-Naxalite insurgency in several of its states has led to the deployment of military and paramilitary forces in these regions. As the casualties and fatalities from stray explosives and firings rise in these regions, the need for protective armour by the general public in these regions has been growing. Moreover, there is a constant demand from the armed forces in India, since the country's borders are shared with China and Pakistan.



The market has overall sales volume of - units of bullet proof jackets as of FY'2016, which has substantially enhanced over the years. Over the period FY'2011-FY'2016, the market for bulletproof vests has generated significant demand from different units of the Indian Army as well as police forces of J& K, Assam, Manipur; Nagaland and several other Indian states.



Ballistic boots have been produced with the major focus towards preventing damage from bullets and other shrapnel to the legs and feet of users. Indian ballistic boots market has showcased a healthy growth rate in terms of revenues over the period FY'2011-FY'2014. The market has risen steadily from INR - million in FY'2011 to INR - million in FY'2014. As of FY'2016, demand for ballistic boots in India is -, however only - are being procured. There is a huge demand-supply gap majorly due to new completed tenders for ballistic boots.



Bomb blanket is a combination of suppression blanket and safety ring for quick protection against blast shocks and fragments. The market revenues were registered at INR - million during FY'2016. Units consumed during FY'2016 have been registered at -. Similar to ballistic vests and helmets, the market for ballistic blanket in India has been dominated by exports during FY'2016. Exports have captured a share of -% in the total sales of ballistic blanket market during FY'2016.



The bomb suits are generally made with high strength aromatic polyamide polymer fabrics such as Kevlar. The suits have extra padding in their built to protect against the massive impact of blasts. The demand for bomb suits in India has been recorded at - units, with revenues of worth INR - million in FY'2016



The sales volume of bulletproof helmets during FY'2016 was recorded at - units. The price of bullet proof helmets in India has been witnessed at INR - per unit. India ballistic helmet market is highly export driven with export accounting for -% share in the total sales during FY'2016. Domestic sales have accounted for a low share of -% in the total sales of ballistic helmets in terms of units in FY'2016.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Appendix



3. India Ballistic Protection Market Introduction

3.1. Comparative Analysis with Global Industry



4. India Personal Ballistic Protection Market Introduction

4.1. India Personal Ballistic Protection Market Size, FY'2011-FY'2016

4.1.1. By Revenues, FY'2011-FY'2016

4.1.2. By Sales Volume, FY'2011-FY'2016



5. Indian Personal Ballistic Protection Market Segmentation, FY'2016

5.1. By Products, FY'2016

5.2. India Ballistic Vests/Jackets Market Introduction

5.3. India Ballistic Boots Market Introduction

5.4. India Ballistic Blankets Market Introduction

5.5. India Demining Suits Market Introduction

5.6. India Bomb Squad Outfit Market Introduction

5.7. India Ballistic Helmets Market Introduction



6. India's Vehicle Ballistic Protection Market Introduction and Market Size, FY'2016



7. India Bulletproof Glass Market Size, FY'2016



8. Trends in India's Ballistic Protection Market

Introduction of 6th generation ballistic protection technology

Increasing Usage of Dyneema Force Multiplier Technology

Rise in Domestic Production

Increase in Demand from Civilians

Increased Cross-Border Activity

Modernisation of Indian Military Forces

Online Sales of Bullet Proof heads

Keeping Pace with Global Trends

Tender Driven Market

Large Requirement and Supply Gap



9. SWOT Analysis of India's Ballistic Protection Market



10. Government Policies for Personal Ballistic Protection Armour



11. Competitive Landscape of Major Players in India Ballistic Protection Market

MKU

Shri Lakshmi Defence Limited

Jeet and Jeet Glass and Chemicals

Indian Armour Pvt Ltd

Star Wire Pvt Ltd

TATA Advanced Materials Ltd



12. Indian Personal Ballistic Protection Market Future Outlook and Projections, FY'2017-FY'2021



