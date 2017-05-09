Stevensville, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2017) - Embry Riddle Aeronautical University Releases Commercial UAV Delivery Forecast



Embry Riddle Aeronautical University released a forecast of Commercial UAV Drone deliveries based on research conducted by Skylark Drone Research.



Research Predicts Shipping and Delivery to Drive Commercial UAS Industry



The research was conducted by four authors - Darryl Jenkins, Bijan Vasigh, Clint Oster, and Tulinda Larsen - and states that the commercial UAS:



Summary -



Even if only 1% to 2% of the packages sold online are delivered by UAS, the operations will dwarf the volume of flights handled by the existing Air Traffic Management system (ATM). We forecast 100 million packages per day will eventually be delivered via UAS, 10 times today's aircraft operations.



The economics of last-mile delivery are so compelling that existing companies will have no choice but to adopt this technology to survive and that new markets will be opened. Pizzas, milk, clothing, and just about any item that consumers want quickly will be delivered via UAS.



Where we are today - almost 1 million small UAS were registered in the United States in the first 18 months of the FAA registration requirement; roughly 100,000 are registered for commercial use, according the FAA - four times the current fleet of manned aircraft, including commercial and general aviation. The FAA forecasts that the commercial UAS fleet will grow to more than 500,000 by 2021.



About Skylark Drone Research



Skylark Drone Research (SDR), a DBA of Skylark Services, was founded in 2016 by Dr. Larsen and is dedicated to conducting and compiling economic research related to Commercial Drones, also known as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). SDR is currently analyzing options for integration of drones into air traffic management and commercial air space, assisting with a major conference on Autonomous Vehicles known as INTRASECT, and investigating the use of drones to improve operations for precision agriculture and snowsport/mountain bike resorts.



For more information about Dr. Tulinda Larsen and Skylark Services, LLC, please visit our website at www.TulindaLarsen.com and for information on research related to drones, please visit www.SkylarkDroneResearch.com.



