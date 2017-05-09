

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Continental AG (CTTAY.PK), a German automotive supplier and tire manufacturer, on Tuesday lifted its sales forecast for fiscal 2017 after reporting successful start to the new year with increased first-quarter profit and sales. Meanwhile, EBIT margin declined.



Continental Chairman of the Executive Board Elmar Degenhart said, 'We can look back on a strong first quarter in terms of sales and earnings. Our three Automotive divisions in particular made an important contribution to the pleasing sales growth. For the second quarter, we anticipate a continued strong performance.'



For fiscal 2017, the company now expects sales of more than 43.5 billion euros, compared to previous estimate of more than 43 billion euros. The company further said it now aims to comfortably achieve an adjusted EBIT margin of 10.5 percent for the year as a whole. Previously, Continental said it wanted to achieve an adjusted EBIT margin of more than 10.5 percent, in spite of a significant increase in raw material prices.



In its first quarter, net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent rose 2.1 percent to 750 million euros. Earnings per share were 3.75 euros, compared to 3.67 euros in the previous year.



Operating result or EBIT increased 9.1 percent year-on-year to over 1.1 billion euros. Meanwhile, EBIT margin dropped to 10.3 percent from 10.6 percent in the previous year.



Adjusted EBIT climbed 7 percent to just under 1.2 billion euros. At 10.7 percent, the adjusted EBIT margin was 0.4 percentage points lower than last year, mainly due to the sharp increase in raw material prices.



In the first quarter, sales rose 11.7 percent year-on-year to 11 billion euros. Organic sales growth, i.e. adjusted for changes in the scope of consolidation and exchange rate effects, was 9.5 percent.



The Automotive Group increased its sales by 12.4 percent to 6.8 billion euros. Organic sales grow of 11 percent was considerably faster than the market, the company noted. In the Rubber Group, sales climbed 10.6 percent year-on-year to 4.3 billion euros.



In Germany, Continental shares were trading at 204.95 euros, down 0.70 percent.



