Deer Jet Exhibits 787 Dream Jet in the UK

The world's finest business jet available for charter

BEIJING, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On 4th May, an airplane attracted many eyes in the UK.Deer Jet, a global leading business aviation company, is marking the European debut of the world's first 787"Dream Jet", making a brief stop at London Stansted Airport (Harrods Aviation FBO) before continuing with the series of exhibitions "Dreams Encounter the World" across the globe.

This B787-8 Dream Jet is capable of flying non-stop for 18.5 hours, 16,000 kilometers, equivalent to London to Perth, Australia, non-stop.

The 787's cabin pressure is set to 6,000 feet at the height of 30,000 feet. Tests have proved that between sea level and 6,000 feet people remain perfectly comfortable on board even on an 18-hour journey.

In May 2016, Deer Jet took over the operation of the world's first BBJ 787 VVIP, and made its maiden flight to Hong Kong in September.

Deer Jet is also launching exclusive, bespoke travel packages aboard the 787 Dream Jet starting with the "Hong Kong to Tahiti Dream Journey".It plans to add more itineraries in the future as part of its goal to create seamless travel to fulfill its vision of "Making travel an art", through best-in-class service inspired by Deer Jet's values of "elegance", "performance" and "distinction".

Frank Fang, Vice President of Deer Jet said: "We are delighted to bring this unique aircraft to London. Its showcases the signature service of Deer Jet which is inspired by the values of performance, elegance and distinction. Our goal is to provide the best flying experience for our customers and 'make travel an art'."

The aircraft is operated on the Guernsey aircraft registry (2-DEER), under the AOC of BAS Guernsey. Typically the aircraft resides at Hong Kong International Airport operated by Deer Jet's subsidiary Hong Kong Jet. The price to charter the 787 Dream Jet, although previous reportssaid it should be around 20,000 pounds, actually is RMB 500,000 per hour (About GBP 55,000).

About Deer Jet

With 22 years of expertise, Deer Jet started as the first private jet company in China and has rapidly evolved into the largest business aviation group in Asia. The company operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of HNA Group, a Global Fortune 500 company and one of China's most recognized and socially responsible brands. The company manages and operates an impressive fleet of 90 aircraft including the world's only 787 Dream Jet.