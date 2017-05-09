

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares extended gains from the previous session on Tuesday as heavyweight mining stocks recovered from Monday's losses following disappointing trade data from China.



Positive retail sales data also bolstered investor sentiment. On a like-for-like basis, U.K. retail sales grew 5.6 percent in April from the prior year, when they decreased 0.9 percent, data published by the British Retail Consortium and KPMG showed.



Total retail sales were up 6.3 percent in the month, against flat growth in the previous year.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 42 points or 0.57 percent at 7,342 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent higher in the previous session.



Anglo American, Antofagasta, Glencore and BHP Billiton climbed around 2 percent each while oil giant BP Plc rose half a percent and Tullow Oil advanced 1 percent.



Bookmaker William Hill rose half a percent after saying it made a positive start to 2017.



Micro Focus shares plunged as much as 8 percent after the software company issued a trading update ahead of its full-year results.



British Gas owner Centrica lost 1.5 percent after Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed that the Conservative manifesto will include plans for price controls on energy bills.



