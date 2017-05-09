REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- A combination of Aricent Autonomous Network Solution (ANS) and Monolith Software's AssureNow™ platform has been selected by General Communication Inc. (GCI) to integrate its enterprise infrastructure and improve communication service quality, while creating a dynamic service environment to enable the rapid delivery of new digital offering for Alaskans.

As the largest telecommunications company in Alaska, GCI provides a wide variety of services--including voice, video, broadband data services, and wireless -- to businesses and residential consumers across the state.

Aricent ANS offering enables the Monolith AssureNow platform and will be utilized by GCI to unify information, automate remediation and expedite issue resolution to improve quality control and performance management. The solution provides a 360-degree view of diverse networks comprising of converged IP and infrastructure from cable, IP LAN/WAN, core, wireless, and transport domains, assuring zero-touch policy orchestration, intelligent predictive analysis, automated correlation and application performance management, thereby enhancing the digital services experience and raising operational efficiencies to the highest levels.

"GCI, together with Aricent and Monolith, will revolutionize its infrastructure under a common Manager of Manager system and improve overall capabilities," said Keith Casey, GCI Technical Assistance Center VP. "The change will result in increased customer satisfaction, decreased network downtime, and unified monitoring across multiple systems into a single reporting system."

"With Aricent's help, GCI will be able to extract more value from their existing infrastructure," said Dietmar Wendt, President, Communications at Aricent. "The combination of Monolith's AssureNow platform and Aricent's capabilities in autonomous networks will help improve GCI's business outcomes through next-generation service assurance and market-leading capabilities," he added.

The synergy between GCI's technical expertise, Monolith's AssureNow, and Aricent Autonomous Network Solution will strengthen GCI's operational posture and accelerate the pace of innovation in Alaska. "Working together, we are committed to the success of GCI on its journey towards network function virtualization and software-defined networks," said Bill Cannon, CEO, Monolith Software.

Monolith's AssureNow platform enables end-to-end and unified service, performance, and fault management across legacy and dynamic virtualized domains. Implementation of AssureNow will enable GCI to phase out older networking tools while improving and simplifying issue tracking. Vital automation tools will improve customer experiences by expediting issue resolution.

The Aricent Autonomous Network Solution launched at Mobile World Congress offers a suite of rapid network transformation capabilities to network equipment vendors and service providers. The solution helps clients move toward self-steering networks to support new interaction paradigms and platforms that deliver new customer experiences.

About Aricent

Aricent is a global design and engineering company innovating for the digital era. With more than 12,000 talented designers and engineers and over 25 years of experience, we help the world's leading companies solve their most important business and technology innovation challenges - from Customer to Chip. Learn more about Aricent at https://www.aricent.com/

About GCI

GCI has worked for more than 35 years to deliver communication and technology services to some of the most remote communities and in some of the most challenging conditions in North America. A pioneer in its field, GCI has brought telemedicine and online education capabilities to communities across the state and continues efforts to connect the Arctic globally as well as providing strong services to consumer and business markets. Learn more about GCI at http://www.gci.com.

About Monolith Software

Monolith Software provides a next generation, scalable analytics software platform for unified service assurance. Built on open standards technology, AssureNow™ transforms how our customers manage data collection, enrichment, visualization, monitoring and reporting to ensure maximum health of their operating infrastructure and service fulfillment in both virtualized and traditional network environments.

Leading telecommunications, managed service providers and enterprises, including Aureon, Eir, Equinix, Hargray, MANX, Oracle, Tata Communications, and Tele2, use Monolith to unify and simplify their infrastructure management, and consolidate disparate and legacy tools onto a single platform to significantly reduce operations costs, assure delivery of new services, and enhance customer experience.

Media & Analyst Contacts:

Juhie Gorwara

Aricent

Juhie.gorwara@aricent.com



Donna Bastien

Monolith-AssureNow

dbastien@monolith-software.com



Heather Handyside

GCI

hhandyside@gci.com



