Research and Markets - China Construction Chemical Market Outlook 2020 Featuring Beijing Jinkai, Beijing Oriental Yuhong, CFL China, Jia hua Chemicals, Muhu Chemicals, Sika & Weifang Hongyuan Waterproof Materials

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "China Construction Chemical Market Outlook 2020 - Increased Investment In Infrastructure Development And Rise In Demand For Real Estate to Drive Future Growth" report to their offering.

The report titled "China Construction Chemical Market Outlook 2020 - Increased Investment In Infrastructure Development And Rise In Demand For Real Estate to Drive Future Growth" provides a comprehensive analysis of construction chemical market in China.

The report focuses on overall market size of construction chemical in China, segmentation on the basis of type of construction chemical including concrete admixture (PCE Based, SNF Based and Ligno Based), waterproofing material, flooring compounds (Epoxy and Polyurethane based flooring), repair and rehabilitation and others.

The report also covers list of major projects under construction, snapshot of market structure, future outlook, growth drivers, trends and developments, issues and challenges. The report concludes with market projection for future and analyst recommendation highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. China Construction Chemical Market Introduction

Evolution of Construction Chemical Demand In China

Competition In Chinese Construction Chemical market

Major Products in China Construction Chemical Market



4. China Construction Chemical by Market Size, 2010-2015



5. China Construction Chemical Market Segmentation

5.1. By Type of Construction Chemical, 2015

5.2. By Concrete Admixture, 2015

5.3. By Flooring Compounds, 2015

5.4. By Repair and Rehabilitation, 2015



6. Competition Benchmarking in China Construction Chemicals Market



7. Competitive Landscape of Major Players in China Construction Chemicals Market



8. Recent Trends in China Construction Chemicals Market

8.1. Growth Drivers and Trends

Construction Sector-Infrastructure development

Increasing Urbanization

Rapid Real Estate Development

Surging Cement Consumption

Increased Awareness

Development of High Speed Rail

Increased Focus on Quality

Fragmented market Leading to Intense Competition



9. China Construction Chemical Future Outlook and Projection By Revenue, 2016-2020

9.1. Future Outlook by Segment, 2016-2020



10. Analyst Recommendation



