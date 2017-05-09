Ophthalmic Lasers Market Worth $1.6 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 5.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The globalophthalmic lasers marketis anticipated to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Ophthalmic disorders are rising significantly on a global level. This rise in the prevalence rate has led to high growth of ophthalmic lasers market.
(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )
According to American Academy of Ophthalmology 2014 statistics, nearly 4.2 million people in the U.S. are visually impaired. Huge number of people suffering from visual impairment are likely to heighten the demand for ophthalmic lasers in the coming years.
Vision loss is a serious problem among people suffering from glaucoma, cataract, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and diabetic retinopathy. This commonly occurs among the geriatric population. American Academy of Ophthalmology stated that, around 1.3 million U.S. population are blind. Hence, in order to minimize such huge rate of vision loss, there is a high need for the application of ophthalmic laser technology.
Geriatric population are the primary target for the market. Majority of the chronic ophthalmic disorders, for instance, cataract and AMD occur among this group of population. However, refractive errors are also very common among the young people. Thus, growing number of victims of chronic eye diseases has led to an expected growth of the market.
Browse full research report with TOC on "Ophthalmic Lasers Market Analysis By Product (Diode, Femtosecond, Excimer, Nd:YAG, SLT), By Application (Glaucoma, Cataract Removal, Diabetic Retinopathy, AMD), By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/ophthalmic-lasers-market
Further key findings from the report suggest:
- In 2016, femtosecond lasers dominated the market due to rising prevalence of refractive errors among both geriatric and young population
- Amongst the application segment, refractive error corrections held the largest market share in 2016 due to large number of surgeries conducted for refractive errors
- Cataract removal is anticipated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of cataract removal surgeries among the geriatric people
- In 2016, hospitals contributed towards the largest revenue share owing to the emergence of large number of hospitals in developing economies
- North America dominated the market in 2016 due to rising prevalence of ophthalmic disorders in this region
- Asia Pacific is expected to show lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to the increase in awareness levels among people in developing countries about various treatments for chronic eye disorders
- Few major companies include Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Abbott Medical Optics, Inc., Alcon Laboratories, Inc., Ellex Medical Lasers Limited, Lumenis, and Bausch & Lomb Incorporated.
Browse related reports by Grand View Research:
- Sleep Apnea Diagnostic And Therapeutic Devices Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/sleep-apnea-diagnostic-and-therapeutic-devices-market
- Nebulizer Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/nebulizers-market
- Vertebroplasty Needles Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/vertebroplasty-needles- market
- Veno-Venous Extracorporeal Life Support (VV ECLS) Devices Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/veno-venous-extracorporeal-life-support-vv-ecls-devices-market
Grand View Research has segmented the ophthalmic lasers market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:
- Ophthalmic Lasers Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- Diode Lasers
- Femtosecond Lasers
- Excimer Lasers
- Nd:YAG lasers
- SLT Lasers
- Others
- Ophthalmic Lasers Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- Glaucoma
- CataractRemoval
- Refractive Error Corrections
- Diabetic Retinopathy
- AMD
- Others
- Ophthalmic Lasers End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Ophthalmic Clinics
- Ophthalmic Lasers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- MEA
- South Africa
- North America
Read Our Blog: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/healthcare
About Grand View Research
Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.
Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com