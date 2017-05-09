Ophthalmic Lasers Market Worth $1.6 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 5.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalophthalmic lasers marketis anticipated to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Ophthalmic disorders are rising significantly on a global level. This rise in the prevalence rate has led to high growth of ophthalmic lasers market.

According to American Academy of Ophthalmology 2014 statistics, nearly 4.2 million people in the U.S. are visually impaired. Huge number of people suffering from visual impairment are likely to heighten the demand for ophthalmic lasers in the coming years.

Vision loss is a serious problem among people suffering from glaucoma, cataract, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and diabetic retinopathy. This commonly occurs among the geriatric population. American Academy of Ophthalmology stated that, around 1.3 million U.S. population are blind. Hence, in order to minimize such huge rate of vision loss, there is a high need for the application of ophthalmic laser technology.

Geriatric population are the primary target for the market. Majority of the chronic ophthalmic disorders, for instance, cataract and AMD occur among this group of population. However, refractive errors are also very common among the young people. Thus, growing number of victims of chronic eye diseases has led to an expected growth of the market.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Ophthalmic Lasers Market Analysis By Product (Diode, Femtosecond, Excimer, Nd:YAG, SLT), By Application (Glaucoma, Cataract Removal, Diabetic Retinopathy, AMD), By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/ophthalmic-lasers-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2016, femtosecond lasers dominated the market due to rising prevalence of refractive errors among both geriatric and young population

Amongst the application segment, refractive error corrections held the largest market share in 2016 due to large number of surgeries conducted for refractive errors

Cataract removal is anticipated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of cataract removal surgeries among the geriatric people

In 2016, hospitals contributed towards the largest revenue share owing to the emergence of large number of hospitals in developing economies

North America dominated the market in 2016 due to rising prevalence of ophthalmic disorders in this region

Asia Pacific is expected to show lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to the increase in awareness levels among people in developing countries about various treatments for chronic eye disorders

is expected to show lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to the increase in awareness levels among people in developing countries about various treatments for chronic eye disorders Few major companies include Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Abbott Medical Optics, Inc., Alcon Laboratories, Inc., Ellex Medical Lasers Limited, Lumenis, and Bausch & Lomb Incorporated.

Grand View Research has segmented the ophthalmic lasers market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Ophthalmic Lasers Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Diode Lasers Femtosecond Lasers Excimer Lasers Nd:YAG lasers SLT Lasers Others

Ophthalmic Lasers Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Glaucoma CataractRemoval Refractive Error Corrections Diabetic Retinopathy AMD Others

Ophthalmic Lasers End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Ophthalmic Clinics

Ophthalmic Lasers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Brazil Mexico MEA South Africa



