

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's retail sales decreased for the sixth successive month in March, but at a slower pace than in the previous four months, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Tuesday.



Retail sales volume dropped a calendar-adjusted 0.4 percent year-over-year in March, well below the 4.4 percent decline in February.



Sales of food, drinks and tobacco products fell 4.1 percent annually in March, while those of non-food products, except fuel grew by 3.7 percent.



Month-on-month, retail sales rose 2.1 percent from February, when it increased by 1.5 percent.



