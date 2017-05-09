

Rathbone Brothers Plc (the 'Company')



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



The Company announces that on 4 May 2017, ordinary shares of 5p were allotted at £23.71 (closing mid-market price on 3 May) to Equniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, the trustee of the Company's Inland Revenue Approved Share Incentive Plan.



Subject to the deed and rules of the plan, the shares will continue to be held on the behalf of the following PDMRs.



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Paul Stockton | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |Finance Director | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | |Identification code | | | | |ISIN: Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | | | | | | |GB0002148343 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Free share award under the Rathbone | | | |Brothers Plc Inland Revenue Approved| | | |Share Incentive Plan. | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |12 shares granted at £23.71. | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | * Not applicable - single | | | | transaction | | |- Price | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |04/05/2017 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Ivo Clifton | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |General Manager | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | |Identification code | | | | |ISIN: Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | | | | | | |GB0002148343 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Free share award under the Rathbone | | | |Brothers Plc Inland Revenue Approved| | | |Share Incentive Plan. | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |12 shares granted at £23.71. | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | * Not applicable - single | | | | transaction | | |- Price | | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |04/05/2017 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rupert Baron | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |General Manager | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | |Identification code | | | | |ISIN: Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | | | | | | |GB0002148343 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Free share award under the Rathbone | | | |Brothers Plc Inland Revenue Approved| | | |Share Incentive Plan. | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |12 shares granted at £23.71. | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | * Not applicable - single | | | | transaction | | |- Price | | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |04/05/2017 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Andrew Morris | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |General Manager | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | |Identification code | | | | |ISIN: Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | | | | | | |GB0002148343 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Free share award under the Rathbone | | | |Brothers Plc Inland Revenue Approved| | | |Share Incentive Plan. | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |12 shares granted at £23.71. | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | * Not applicable - single | | | | transaction | | |- Price | | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |04/05/2017 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Richard Smeeton | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |General Manager | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | |Identification code | | | | |ISIN: Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | | | | | | |GB0002148343 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Free share award under the Rathbone | | | |Brothers Plc Inland Revenue Approved| | | |Share Incentive Plan. | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |12 shares granted at £23.71. | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | * Not applicable - single | | | | transaction | | |- Price | | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |04/05/2017 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Philip Howell | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |CEO | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | |Identification code | | | | |ISIN: Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | | | | | | |GB0002148343 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Free share award under the Rathbone | | | |Brothers Plc Inland Revenue Approved| | | |Share Incentive Plan. | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |12 shares granted at £23.71. | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | * Not applicable - single | | | | transaction | | |- Price | | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |04/05/2017 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Sarah Owen-Jones | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |CRO | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | |Identification code | | | | |ISIN: Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | | | | | | |GB0002148343 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Free share award under the Rathbone | | | |Brothers Plc Inland Revenue Approved| | | |Share Incentive Plan. | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |12 shares granted at £23.71. | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | * Not applicable - single | | | | transaction | | |- Price | | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |04/05/2017 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Mike Bolsover | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |Head of Strategy and Organisation | | | |Development | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | |Identification code | | | | |ISIN: Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | | | | | | |GB0002148343 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Free share award under the Rathbone | | | |Brothers Plc Inland Revenue Approved| | | |Share Incentive Plan. | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |12 shares granted at £23.71. | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | * Not applicable - single | | | | transaction | | |- Price | | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |04/05/2017 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Mike Webb | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |CEO of RUTM and Head of Marketing | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | |Identification code | | | | |ISIN: Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | | | | | | |GB0002148343 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Free share award under the Rathbone | | | |Brothers Plc Inland Revenue Approved| | | |Share Incentive Plan. | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |12 shares granted at £23.71. | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | * Not applicable - single | | | | transaction | | |- Price | | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |04/05/2017 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Andrew Butcher | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |COO | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | |Identification code | | | | |ISIN: Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | | | | | | |GB0002148343 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Free share award under the Rathbone | | | |Brothers Plc Inland Revenue Approved| | | |Share Incentive Plan. | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |12 shares granted at £23.71. | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | * Not applicable - single | | | | transaction | | |- Price | | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |04/05/2017 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



Enquiries:



Ali Johnson Company Secretary Telephone - 0207 399 0326



