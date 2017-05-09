Aachen (ots) -



- Querverweis: Bildmaterial wird über obs versandt und ist abrufbar unter http://www.presseportal.de/bilder -



The Grünenthal Group announced today that Mark Fladrich will take over the position as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) responsible for the entire Global Commercial Organization. Currently Mark Fladrich is Area Vice President, Southern and Western Europe, at AstraZeneca, based in the UK. He will join Grünenthal effective September 1, 2017.



Mark Fladrich has almost 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, and more than 20 years at AstraZeneca. The 57 year old Australian by nationality brings a broad variety of expertise - from in-market knowledge to regional and global sales and marketing to Grünenthal. Key highlights include large country management roles in Germany as well as more recently in Australia and New Zealand with respectively over $1bn of sales revenue in each country. He also was globally responsible for all phase III products and promoted brands and for commercial input into R&D for all stages of clinical development. In his role as CCO at Grünenthal, Mark Fladrich will lead the entire Global Commercial organization. The aspiration is to bring Global Commercial closer to the markets, further accelerate launch readiness and the integration of the business with stronger strategic input into R&D. Gabriel Baertschi, CEO of Grünenthal, said: "We are delighted to welcome Mark Fladrich as new member of the Corporate Executive Board. With Mark in the team, we gain an experienced and passionate commercial leader with strong business expertise, entrepreneurial spirit and track record in working closely with a R&D organization". He continued: "We are confident that together with him we will successfully lead Grünenthal towards our ambition: deliver 4 to 5 new products to patients in diseases with high unmet needs and reach revenues of EUR2 bn by 2022."



About Grünenthal



The Grünenthal Group is an entrepreneurial, science-based pharmaceutical company specialized in pain, gout and inflammation. Our ambition is to deliver four to five new products to patients in diseases with high unmet medical need by 2022 and become a EUR2 billion company. We are a fully integrated research & development company with a long track record of bringing innovative pain treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to patients. By sustainably investing in our R&D above the industrial average, we are strongly committed to innovation. Grünenthal is an independent, family-owned company headquartered in Aachen, Germany. We are present in 32 countries with affiliates in Europe, Latin America and the US. Our products are sold in more than 155 countries and approx. 5,500 employees are working for the Grünenthal Group worldwide. In 2016, Grünenthal achieved revenues of approx. EUR 1.4 bn.



More information: www.grunenthal.com



Originaltext: Grünenthal Gruppe digital press kits: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/25388 press kits via RSS: http://www.presseportal.de/rss/pm_25388.rss2



Contact: Steffen Fritzsche, Head Corporate Communications Phone: +49 241 569-1335, Fax.: +49 241 569-51335, steffen.fritzsche@grunenthal.com