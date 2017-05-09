FORT LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CKH) (the "Company") today announced its results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2017.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2017, net income attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc. was $4.1 million ($0.24 per diluted share) compared with a net loss of $93.7 million ($5.52 per diluted share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2016. A comparison of results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 with the preceding quarter ended December 31, 2016 is included in the "Highlights for the Quarter" discussion below.

Operating income before depreciation and amortization ("OIBDA" - see disclosure related to Non-GAAP measures in the statements of income (loss) and segment information tables herein) was $16.1 million in the first quarter compared with $30.8 million in the preceding quarter, excluding impairment charges of $0.4 million and $98.8 million, respectively.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2016, net loss attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc. was $27.2 million ($1.62 per diluted share).

Highlights for the Quarter

Offshore Marine Services ("OMS") - Operating loss was $18.6 million compared with $82.7 million in the preceding quarter. As a consequence of continuing difficult market conditions, OMS recognized impairment charges of $69.1 million in the preceding quarter primarily associated with its anchor handling towing supply fleet. OIBDA, excluding impairment charges, was $(6.1) million on operating revenues of $34.3 million compared with $0.2 million on operating revenues of $44.4 million in the preceding quarter.

Excluding wind farm utility vessels, but including cold-stacked vessels (those that are not currently available for active service), utilization of the fleet decreased from 39% to 38% and average rates per day worked decreased by 9% from $9,093 to $8,272. Days available for charter were 8% lower in the first quarter primarily due to vessels retired and removed from service, net fleet dispositions and fewer operating days during the quarter. This release includes a table presenting time charter operating data by vessel class.

Operating results from international regions, excluding losses on asset dispositions and impairments, were $7.7 million lower compared with the preceding quarter. Time charter revenues were $7.6 million lower primarily due to the conclusion of several term charters, the deferral of revenues for which collection was not reasonably assured and additional out-of-service days associated with drydockings. On a total fleet basis, excluding wind farm utility vessels but including cold-stacked vessels, utilization increased from 64% to 65%, and average rates per day worked decreased from $9,073 to $8,082. Other operating revenues were $2.6 million lower primarily due to a reduction in mobilization and other marine services. General and administrative expenses included a $1.6 million provision for doubtful accounts compared with a $3.1 million provision in the preceding quarter. As of March 31, 2017, the Company had four of 92 owned and leased-in vessels cold-stacked in international regions compared with nine of 89 as of December 31, 2016. As of March 31, 2017, the cold-stacked vessels in the international roster consisted of one fast support vessel, one supply vessel, one specialty vessel and one wind farm utility vessel. As of March 31, 2017, the Company had five vessels retired and removed from service in international regions including two fast support vessels and three supply vessels. Effective March 31, 2017, the Company has consolidated the net assets of its Falcon Global joint venture, which owns two-foreign-flag liftboats, after its partner declined to participate in a capital call and the Company obtained 100% voting control. Falcon Global's net assets include property and equipment of $96.0 million and debt of $58.3 million.

Operating results in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, excluding losses on asset dispositions and impairments, were $0.8 million higher compared with the preceding quarter. Time charter revenues were $0.3 million higher for the U.S. anchor handling towing supply vessels and unchanged for other vessel classes. On a total fleet basis, including cold-stacked vessels, utilization was unchanged at 7%, and average rates per day worked increased from $9,316 to $10,133. Operating expenses were $1.2 million higher primarily due to reactivation costs for certain offshore support vessels in anticipation of improved market conditions. General and administrative expenses were lower primarily due to recording a $1.1 million provision for doubtful accounts in the preceding quarter. Depreciation expense was $0.9 million lower compared with the preceding quarter. As of March 31, 2017, the Company had 35 of 44 owned and leased-in vessels cold-stacked in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico compared with 40 of 44 as of December 31, 2016. As of March 31, 2017, the cold-stacked vessels consisted of ten anchor handling towing supply vessels, 16 fast support vessels, one supply vessel, one specialty vessel and seven liftboats. As of the March 31, 2017, the Company had one anchor handling towing supply vessel retired and removed from service in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Other, net losses of $1.8 million in the preceding quarter primarily related to a reserve for a note receivable from a third party following a decline in the underlying collateral value.

Equity in losses of 50% or less owned companies of $6.0 million in the preceding quarter were primarily due to impairment charges of $6.4 million associated with the joint ventured foreign-flag liftboat fleet.

On April 28, 2017, the Company acquired a 100% controlling interest in its Sea-Cat Crewzer and Sea-Cat Crewzer II joint ventures through the acquisition of its partner's 50% ownership interest for $15.7 million in cash. Sea-Cat Crewzer and Sea-Cat Crewzer II each own and operate two foreign-flag catamaran fast support vessels.

Inland River Services - Operating loss was $0.1 million compared with operating income of $8.7 million in the preceding quarter. OIBDA was $6.5 million on operating revenues of $42.7 million compared with $15.3 million on operating revenues of $53.0 million in the preceding quarter.

Operating results, excluding gains (losses) on asset dispositions and impairments, were $8.3 million lower compared with the preceding quarter primarily due to lower activity levels for the dry-cargo barge pools following the conclusion of the fall harvest, partially offset by higher activity levels for terminal and fleeting operations.

Foreign currency gains of $1.4 million were primarily due to the strengthening of the Colombian peso in relation to the U.S. dollar underlying certain of the Company's intercompany lease obligations.

Equity in losses of 50% or less owned companies of $2.4 million was primarily due to the operating results of SCFCo, the Company's joint venture operating on the Parana-Paraguay River Waterway, as a consequence of continued weakness in the iron ore and grain markets and seasonal low water conditions.

Shipping Services - Operating income was $13.6 million compared with $7.6 million in the preceding quarter. OIBDA was $22.8 million (of which $10.1 million was attributable to noncontrolling interests) on operating revenues of $67.6 million compared with $16.5 million (of which $5.3 million was attributable to noncontrolling interests) on operating revenues of $59.6 million in the preceding quarter.

Operating results were $6.0 million higher primarily due to lower regulatory drydocking costs and related out-of-service time for one U.S.-flag product tanker, partially offset by higher drydocking and maintenance and repair costs for harbor towing and short-sea transportation.

Equity in earnings of 50% or less owned companies of $1.0 million was primarily due to the operating results of Trailer Bridge, the Company's joint venture operating in the Puerto Rico liner trade.

Illinois Corn Processing - Segment profit was $1.3 million (of which $0.4 million was attributable to noncontrolling interests) on operating revenues of $38.4 million compared with $5.8 million (of which $1.7 million was attributable to noncontrolling interests) on operating revenues of $43.2 million in the preceding quarter. Segment profit was $4.5 million lower primarily due to lower volumes and prices for fuel ethanol.

Marketable Security Gains (Losses) - Marketable security results during the first quarter were primarily attributable to the Company's investment in 9,177,135 shares of Dorian, a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "LPG." The Company recognized unrealized gains related to Dorian of $21.3 million compared with $20.3 million in the preceding quarter. The closing share price of Dorian was $10.53 and $8.21 as of March 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively. The Company's cost basis in Dorian is $13.66 per share. The closing share price of Dorian was $8.90 as of May 8, 2017.

Capital Commitments - The Company's capital commitments as of March 31, 2017 by year of expected payment were as follows (in thousands):

2017 2018 2019 2020 Total --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Offshore Marine Services $ 13,817 $ 53,050 $ 13,183 $ 1,800 $ 81,850 Shipping Services 13,893 -- -- -- 13,893 Inland River Services 20,465 -- -- -- 20,465 Illinois Corn Processing 1,762 375 -- -- 2,137 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- $ 49,937 $ 53,425 $ 13,183 $ 1,800 $ 118,345 ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

Offshore Marine Services' capital commitments included six fast support vessels, three supply vessels and one wind farm utility vessel. These commitments included $15.4 million for one supply vessel that may be assumed by a third party at their option. Shipping Services' capital commitments included one U.S.-flag chemical and petroleum articulated tug-barge, two U.S.-flag harbor tugs and two foreign-flag harbor tugs. Inland River Services' capital commitments included one 30,000 barrel inland river liquid tank barge, two inland river towboats and other equipment and improvements. Subsequent to March 31, 2017, the Company committed to purchase additional equipment for $9.7 million.

Liquidity and Debt - As of March 31, 2017, the Company's balances of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, marketable securities and construction reserve funds totaled $669.1 million and its total outstanding debt was $1,097.8 million. In addition, the Company had $35.9 million of borrowing capacity under its subsidiary credit facilities. Subsequent to March 31, 2017, the Company's subsidiaries borrowed $13.9 million under these credit facilities to fund their capital commitments.

As of March 31, 2017, the remaining principal amount outstanding of the Company's 2.5% Convertible Senior Notes of $157.1 million and the principal amount of the Company's 3.75% Subsidiary Convertible Senior Notes of $175.0 million are included in current liabilities as the holders may require the Company to repurchase these notes on December 19, 2017 and January 11, 2018, respectively.

SEACOR and its subsidiaries are in the business of owning, operating, investing in and marketing equipment, primarily in the offshore oil and gas, shipping and logistics industries. SEACOR offers customers a diversified suite of services and equipment, including offshore marine, inland river storage and handling, distribution of petroleum, chemical and agricultural commodities, and shipping. SEACOR is dedicated to building innovative, modern, "next generation," efficient marine equipment while providing highly responsive service with the highest safety standards and dedicated professional employees. SEACOR is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol CKH.

SEACOR HOLDINGS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (in thousands, except share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, ------------------------ 2017 2016 ----------- ----------- Operating Revenues $ 190,447 $ 213,928 ----------- ----------- Costs and Expenses: Operating 143,964 157,468 Administrative and general 35,427 35,704 Depreciation and amortization 30,397 30,989 ----------- ----------- 209,788 224,161 ----------- ----------- Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net 4,631 217 ----------- ----------- Operating Loss (14,710) (10,016) ----------- ----------- Other Income (Expense): Interest income 2,813 5,593 Interest expense (13,474) (11,935) Debt extinguishment gains, net -- 3,223 Marketable security gains (losses), net 32,574 (25,096) Derivative gains, net 3,075 2,620 Foreign currency gains, net 1,210 37 Other, net 194 268 ----------- ----------- 26,392 (25,290) ----------- ----------- Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies 11,682 (35,306) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 1,572 (14,831) ----------- ----------- Income (Loss) Before Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies 10,110 (20,475) Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax 546 (49) ----------- ----------- Net Income (Loss) 10,656 (20,524) Net Income attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries 6,573 6,662 ----------- ----------- Net Income (Loss) attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc. $ 4,083 $ (27,186) =========== =========== Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share of SEACOR Holdings Inc. $ 0.24 $ (1.62) Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share of SEACOR Holdings Inc. $ 0.24 $ (1.62) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 17,074,043 16,817,368 Diluted 17,363,839 16,817,368 OIBDA(1) $ 15,687 $ 20,973 =========== ===========

______________________

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure. The Company, from time to time, discloses and discusses OIBDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, in its public releases and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company defines OIBDA as operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization.

______________________

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure.The Company, from time to time, discloses and discusses OIBDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, in its public releases and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company defines OIBDA as operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization. OIBDA is a financial metric used by management (i) as a supplemental internal measure for planning and forecasting overall expectations and for evaluating actual results against such expectations; (ii) as a criteria for annual incentive bonuses paid to the Company officers and other shore-based employees; and (iii) to compare to the OIBDA of other companies when evaluating potential acquisitions. SEACOR HOLDINGS INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended ----------------------------------------------------- Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Offshore Marine Services Operating Revenues $ 34,304 $ 44,361 $ 54,125 $ 57,271 $ 59,879 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Costs and Expenses: Operating 33,379 32,671 41,159 44,245 48,850 Administrative and general 11,826 14,393 10,588 11,929 12,398 Depreciation and amortization 12,503 13,764 14,213 15,254 14,838 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- 57,708 60,828 65,960 71,428 76,086 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net 4,819 (66,252) (29,233) (20,357) (380) --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Operating Loss (18,585) (82,719) (41,068) (34,514) (16,587) --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Other Income (Expense): Derivative gains (losses), net (89) (82) 16 163 2,898 Foreign currency gains (losses), net (189) 151 (1,084) (819) (1,560) Other, net (1) (1,756) 1 -- 265 Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax 438 (5,950) 790 (3,315) 2,161 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Segment Loss(1) $ (18,426) $ (90,356) $ (41,345) $ (38,485) $ (12,823) ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= OIBDA(2) $ (6,082) $ (68,955) $ (26,855) $ (19,260) $ (1,749) ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Drydocking expenditures (included in operating costs and expenses) $ 3,067 $ 131 $ 2,024 $ 1,964 $ 3,703 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Out-of-service days for drydockings 248 20 62 191 131 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Inland River Services Operating Revenues $ 42,669 $ 53,021 $ 41,094 $ 33,814 $ 39,614 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Costs and Expenses: Operating 32,569 35,400 31,496 27,446 30,118 Administrative and general 3,792 2,945 3,982 3,777 3,912 Depreciation and amortization 6,592 6,628 6,308 6,254 7,137 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- 42,953 44,973 41,786 37,477 41,167 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net 233 605 (597) 2,580 605 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Operating Income (Loss) (51) 8,653 (1,289) (1,083) (948) --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Other Income (Expense): Foreign currency gains (losses), net 1,368 (1,143) 410 1,018 1,437 Other, net -- 1 (1) (4) -- Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax (2,378) (11,318) (171) (1,677) (2,778) --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Segment Loss(1) $ (1,061) $ (3,807) $ (1,051) $ (1,746) $ (2,289) ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= OIBDA(2) $ 6,541 $ 15,281 $ 5,019 $ 5,171 $ 6,189 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= SEACOR HOLDINGS INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued) (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended ----------------------------------------------------- Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Shipping Services Operating Revenues $ 67,639 $ 59,618 $ 57,350 $ 55,620 $ 57,055 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Costs and Expenses: Operating 37,354 36,586 28,542 30,269 27,234 Administrative and general 7,088 6,895 6,675 7,337 6,918 Depreciation and amortization 9,161 8,969 8,216 7,415 6,562 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- 53,603 52,450 43,433 45,021 40,714 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions (421) 408 3 6 (6) --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Operating Income 13,615 7,576 13,920 10,605 16,335 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Other Income (Expense): Foreign currency losses, net (5) (6) (3) (6) (3) Other, net (362) 237 (5,534) (928) 1 Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax 1,036 (2,581) (551) (1,591) 26 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Segment Profit(1) $ 14,284 $ 5,226 $ 7,832 $ 8,080 $ 16,359 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= OIBDA(2) $ 22,776 $ 16,545 $ 22,136 $ 18,020 $ 22,897 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Drydocking expenditures for U.S.-flag product tankers(included in operating costs and expenses) $ 94 $ 4,506 $ 95 $ 62 $ (73) ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Out-of-service days for drydockings of U.S.-flag product tankers -- 45 -- -- -- ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Illinois Corn Processing Operating Revenues $ 38,385 $ 43,197 $ 44,019 $ 40,576 $ 49,609 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Costs and Expenses: Operating 36,101 36,174 39,879 36,153 46,289 Administrative and general 746 693 750 912 656 Depreciation and amortization 1,175 1,127 1,055 1,064 1,053 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- 38,022 37,994 41,684 38,129 47,998 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Operating Income 363 5,203 2,335 2,447 1,611 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Other Income (Expense): Derivative gains (losses), net 334 570 (328) 856 (187) Other, net 615 -- -- -- -- --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Segment Profit(1) $ 1,312 $ 5,773 $ 2,007 $ 3,303 $ 1,424 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= SEACOR HOLDINGS INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued) (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended ----------------------------------------------------- Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Witt O'Brien's and Other Operating Revenues $ 8,124 $ 13,572 $ 11,146 $ 10,261 $ 8,419 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Costs and Expenses: Operating 5,372 9,711 6,618 6,427 5,805 Administrative and general 3,373 5,510 3,833 3,649 4,223 Depreciation and amortization 202 204 432 448 455 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- 8,947 15,425 10,883 10,524 10,483 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net -- (29,586) 1 -- (2) --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Operating Income (Loss) (823) (31,439) 264 (263) (2,066) --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Other Income (Expense): Foreign currency gains (losses), net 10 (57) (25) (73) (27) Other, net (300) (5,885) -- (6,723) -- Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax 1,450 28 (390) (579) 542 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Segment Profit (Loss)(1) $ 337 $ (37,353) $ (151) $ (7,638) $ (1,551) ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Corporate and Eliminations Operating Revenues $ (674) $ (733) $ (751) $ (504) $ (648) --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Costs and Expenses: Operating (811) (875) (898) (658) (828) Administrative and general 8,602 6,021 6,417 6,571 7,597 Depreciation and amortization 764 759 908 926 944 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- 8,555 5,905 6,427 6,839 7,713 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Operating Loss $ (9,229) $ (6,638) $ (7,178) $ (7,343) $ (8,361) ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Other Income (Expense): Derivative gains (losses), net $ 2,830 $ (10,604) $ (862) $ (2,574) $ (91) Foreign currency gains (losses), net 26 (162) 36 (142) 190 Other, net 242 41 74 3 2

______________________

(1) Includes amounts attributable to both SEACOR and noncontrolling interests. (2) Non-GAAP Financial Measure.The Company, from time to time, discloses and discusses OIBDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, for certain of its operating segments in its public releases and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company defines OIBDA as operating income (loss) for the applicable segment plus depreciation and amortization. OIBDA is a financial metric used by management (i) as a supplemental internal measure for planning and forecasting overall expectations and for evaluating actual results against such expectations; (ii) as a criteria for annual incentive bonuses paid to the Company officers and other shore-based employees; and (iii) to compare to the OIBDA of other companies when evaluating potential acquisitions. SEACOR HOLDINGS INC. OFFSHORE MARINE SERVICES TIME CHARTER OPERATING DATA (unaudited) Three Months Ended ----------------------------------------------------- Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Rates Per Day Worked: Anchor handling towing supply $ 13,341 $ 13,686 $ 16,469 $ 20,828 $ 21,719 Fast support 7,417 7,875 7,848 7,636 7,587 Supply 11,707 6,298 5,935 5,709 6,484 Standby safety 8,131 8,284 8,904 9,632 9,564 Specialty -- 37,024 30,593 18,642 12,403 Liftboats 9,782 13,486 16,822 11,852 15,150 Overall Average Rates Per Day Worked(excluding wind farm utility) 8,272 9,093 10,089 10,354 10,545 Wind farm utility 2,005 2,104 2,260 2,394 2,419 Overall Average Rates Per Day Worked 5,726 6,308 6,834 7,352 7,915 Utilization: Anchor handling towing supply 15% 20% 27% 33% 47% Fast support 44% 47% 62% 69% 68% Supply 20% 19% 31% 27% 37% Standby safety 80% 81% 78% 77% 79% Specialty --% 23% 58% 81% 45% Liftboats 1% 1% 8% 6% 5% Overall Fleet Utilization (excluding wind farm utility) 38% 39% 47% 50% 52% Wind farm utility 65% 71% 86% 77% 65% Overall Fleet Utilization 46% 47% 58% 57% 56% Available Days: Anchor handling towing supply 1,260 1,564 1,483 1,365 1,365 Fast support 3,212 3,312 2,389 2,174 2,093 Supply 630 953 1,109 1,140 1,179 Standby safety 1,800 1,840 1,989 2,104 2,184 Specialty 270 337 276 273 273 Liftboats 1,265 1,380 1,380 1,365 1,365 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Overall Fleet Available Days(excluding wind farm utility) 8,437 9,386 8,626 8,421 8,459 Wind farm utility 3,330 3,404 3,345 3,276 3,245 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Overall Fleet Available Days 11,767 12,790 11,971 11,697 11,704 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= SEACOR HOLDINGS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, unaudited) Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 418,903 $ 399,644 $ 471,180 $ 552,840 $ 496,473 Restricted cash 4,065 3,711 3,364 1,742 -- Marketable securities 98,189 116,276 78,717 87,701 110,894 Receivables: Trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 131,292 162,880 148,358 125,987 130,731 Other 65,227 56,287 32,452 34,319 31,440 Inventories 19,385 16,773 16,047 16,798 18,431 Prepaid expenses and other 8,998 7,230 9,500 10,157 9,615 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total current assets 746,059 762,801 759,618 829,544 797,584 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Property and Equipment: Historical cost 2,482,651 2,194,023 2,128,010 2,158,826 2,015,205 Accumulated depreciation (1,020,009) (1,008,867) (1,008,629) (997,214) (986,048) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- 1,462,642 1,185,156 1,119,381 1,161,612 1,029,157 Construction in progress 224,809 370,512 464,660 402,090 484,472 Held for sale equipment -- -- -- -- 86,332 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Net property and equipment 1,687,451 1,555,668 1,584,041 1,563,702 1,599,961 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Investments, at Equity, and Advances to 50% or Less Owned Companies 297,162 313,772 331,063 325,386 334,370 Construction Reserve Funds 147,955 153,962 161,865 166,888 255,350 Goodwill 32,787 32,758 52,403 52,394 52,376 Intangible Assets, Net 19,519 20,078 23,496 24,116 25,750 Other Assets 24,045 23,282 41,647 39,287 46,496 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- $ 2,954,978 $ 2,862,321 $ 2,954,133 $ 3,001,317 $ 3,111,887 =========== =========== =========== =========== =========== LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 364,583 $ 183,602 $ 28,228 $ 24,409 $ 35,688 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 66,749 90,702 70,032 55,971 50,660 Other current liabilities 103,088 95,645 96,324 98,706 107,811 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total current liabilities 534,420 369,949 194,584 179,086 194,159 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Long-Term Debt 733,214 848,771 1,013,691 1,014,632 1,018,331 Exchange Option Liability on Subsidiary Convertible Senior Notes 16,809 19,436 8,938 8,171 5,747 Deferred Income Taxes 311,949 288,601 307,353 330,375 374,476 Deferred Gains and Other Liabilities 131,717 139,296 148,085 155,859 153,051 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total liabilities 1,728,109 1,666,053 1,672,651 1,688,123 1,745,764 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Equity: SEACOR Holdings Inc. stockholders' equity: Preferred stock -- -- -- -- -- Common stock 380 379 379 379 379 Additional paid-in capital 1,527,460 1,518,635 1,512,209 1,510,623 1,508,981 Retained earnings 914,806 910,723 1,004,472 1,044,275 1,099,434 Shares held in treasury, at cost (1,364,172) (1,357,331) (1,357,331) (1,357,876) (1,357,809) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (11,024) (11,514) (10,471) (10,810) (7,764) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- 1,067,450 1,060,892 1,149,258 1,186,591 1,243,221 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 159,419 135,376 132,224 126,603 122,902 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total equity 1,226,869 1,196,268 1,281,482 1,313,194 1,366,123 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- $ 2,954,978 $ 2,862,321 $ 2,954,133 $ 3,001,317 $ 3,111,887 =========== =========== =========== =========== =========== SEACOR HOLDINGS INC. FLEET COUNTS (unaudited) Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- Offshore Marine Services(1) Anchor handling towing supply 25 25 27 27 18 Fast support 51 48 50 39 38 Supply 28 28 31 33 33 Standby safety 21 21 21 23 25 Specialty 6 6 7 7 5 Liftboats 15 15 15 15 15 Wind farm utility 40 40 40 39 39 -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- 186 183 191 183 173 ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== Inland River Services Dry-cargo barges 1,443 1,443 1,405 1,393 1,426 Liquid tank barges: 10,000 barrel 18 18 18 18 18 30,000 barrel -- -- -- -- 27 Specialty barges(2) 10 11 11 11 11 Towboats: 4,000 hp - 6,600 hp 18 17 17 17 17 3,300 hp - 3,900 hp 1 1 1 1 -- Less than 3,200 hp 4 4 4 4 17 Harbor boats: 1,100 hp - 2,000 hp 15 15 13 13 13 Less than 1,100 hp 9 9 6 6 6 -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- 1,518 1,518 1,475 1,463 1,535 ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== Shipping Services Petroleum Transportation: Product tankers - U.S.-flag 10 9 8 8 7 Crude oil tanker - U.S.-flag -- -- -- -- 1 Harbor Towing and Bunkering: Harbor tugs - U.S.-flag 23 23 24 24 24 Harbor tugs - Foreign-flag 4 4 4 4 4 Offshore tug - U.S.-flag 1 1 1 1 1 Ocean liquid tank barges - U.S.-flag 5 5 5 5 5 Liner and Short-sea Transportation: RORO/deck barges - U.S.-flag 7 7 7 7 7 Short-sea container/RORO - Foreign-flag 7 7 7 7 7 Other: Dry bulk articulated tug-barge - U.S.-flag 1 1 1 1 1 -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- 58 57 57 57 57 ======== ======== ======== ======== ========

______________________

(1) Excludes six and eight offshore support vessels as of March 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively, that had been retired and removed from service. (2) Includes non-certificated 10,000 and 30,000 barrel inland river liquid tank barges. SEACOR HOLDINGS INC. EXPECTED FLEET DELIVERIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2017 (unaudited) 2017 2018 2019 2020 -------- ----------- ----------- ----- Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Total -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- ----- Offshore Marine Services Fast support 1 1 -- -- -- -- 1 -- 1 -- 1 -- 1 6 Supply(1) -- -- -- 1 -- 1 -- 1 -- -- -- -- -- 3 Wind farm utility -- 1 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 1 Shipping Services Articulated tug-barge - U.S.- flag -- 1 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 1 Harbor tugs - U.S.-flag 1 -- 1 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 2 Harbor tugs - Foreign-flag 2 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 2 Inland River Services 30,000 barrel liquid tank barge 1 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 1 Towboats: 4,000 hp - 6,600 hp -- 1 1 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 2

______________________

(1) Includes one vessel that may be assumed by a third party at their option.

