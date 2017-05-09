Research and Markets - Germany Construction Chemical Market Outlook to 2020 Featuring BASF Germany, MC Bauchemie & SIKA AG

DUBLIN, May. 09, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Germany Construction Chemical Market Outlook to 2020 - Redevelopment of Old Building Structures and Surging Demand for Concrete Admixtures to Shape Future" report to their offering.

The report titled "Germany Construction Chemical Market Outlook to 2020 - Redevelopment of Old Building Structures and Surging Demand for Concrete Admixtures to Shape Future" which provides a comprehensive analysis of construction chemicals market in Germany.

The report focuses on products such as concrete admixture, waterproofing, flooring, repair and rehabilitation, and others (Adhesives, Sealants, Protective Coating, Grouts and Resins) used in construction activity related to infrastructure and real estate development. The report covers market size and segmentation of construction chemicals market by products.

Additionally, the report also covers sub segmentation for each construction chemicals products in Germany. The report covers recent trends and developments in Germany construction chemicals market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Germany Construction Chemicals Market Introduction

3.1. Germany Construction Chemicals Market Size by Revenues, 2010-2015



4. Germany Construction Chemical Market Segmentation

4.1. By Type of Construction Chemical, 2015

Water Proofing Chemicals, 2015

Flooring Compounds, 2015

Repair and rehabilitation, 2015



5. Competitive Benchmarking in Germany Construction Chemicals Market



6. Competitive Landscape of Major Players

6.1. BASF Germany

6.2. MC Bauchemie

6.3. SIKA AG

6.4. Emerging Companies



7. Recent Trends and Developments in Germany Construction Chemical Market

7.1. Growth Drivers and Trends

Cement Consumption In Germany

Rapid Growth of Real Estate

Rapid Infrastructure Development

Usage of Renewable Materials in Construction Chemical Sector

Growing Research Budgets

Competitive Tax Conditions

Focus on Specialty Chemical Segment



8. Germany Construction Chemical Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2016-2020

8.1. Future Outlook by Revenue, 2016-2020

8.2. Future Outlook by Segment, 2016-2020



9. Analyst Recommendations



