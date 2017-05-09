

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aon plc (AON) revealed earnings for its first quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $402 million, or $1.45 per share. This was up from $344 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $2.38 billion. This was up from $2.28 billion last year.



Aon plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $402 Mln. vs. $344 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.9% -EPS (Q1): $1.45 vs. $1.21 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.8% -Revenue (Q1): $2.38 Bln vs. $2.28 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.4%



