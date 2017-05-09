

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Endo International plc (ENDP) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $275.25 million, or $1.23 per share. This was up from $240.73 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $1.04 billion. This was up from $0.96 billion last year.



Endo International plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $275.25 Mln. vs. $240.73 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.3% -EPS (Q1): $1.23 vs. $1.08 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.10 -Revenue (Q1): $1.04 Bln vs. $0.96 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.3%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.45 - $3.75 Full year revenue guidance: $3.45 - $3.60 Bln



