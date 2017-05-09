

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Scientific (BSX) said that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for the Resonate family of implantable cardioverter defibrillator or ICD and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator (CRT-D) systems.



The approval includes new features in the Resonate devices including SmartCRT technology with Multisite Pacing capability for multi-electrode pacing, and compatibility with the HeartLogic Heart Failure Diagnostic Service to help physicians improve heart failure (HF) management.



The company has initiated a series of clinical trials, the SMART Registry, SMART CRT Study and SMART MSP, to demonstrate improved response to CRT therapy with SmartCRT technology, which helps physicians optimize where, when, and how to pace the lower chambers of the heart.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX