Des Hague Scales Up for Growth at Hague Enterprises

Renate Siekmann Joins as Chief Strategy Officer

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2017 / Colorado-based Hague Enterprises (www.hagueenterprises.com), a Colorado-based advisory and investment firm, announced that it is scaling for growth in 2017. "We have seen a lot of activity over the last few years and now is the right time to bring in the necessary talent to scale," stated Des Hague, Founder and CEO of Hague Enterprises. "We are seeing more opportunities come our way on a daily basis, which facilitates this growth. I am delighted to announce that Renate Siekmann is assuming the position of Chief Strategy Officer, effective immediately. I have worked with Renate for several years and I am confident that Renate will help source business and fuel our future growth," concluded Hague.

Siekmann has held various senior-level positions prior to joining Hague Enterprises. Most recently, Siekmann served as VP of Corporate Strategy and Communications at Froozer, a Denver-based, soft-serve frozen fruit and vegetable snack start-up. Her responsibilities included all aspects of brand development, creating brand guidelines and developing marketing strategies and tactical standards for delivering sales nationwide.

Siekmann is currently also the Director of Business Development and Strategic Marketing for WC and Partners, Inc. (WC&P), an internationally-acclaimed food and beverage, laundry and solid waste systems planning and design firm with 9 offices worldwide. Siekmann manages all aspects of business development and marketing from the Philadelphia location. WC&P has completed over 9,000 hospitality projects, many of them high profile, in 30 countries around the world.

"I am delighted to join Hague Enterprises and I am excited to be working on developing services that will add a real impact to the people and organizations we advise and provide other services for," stated Siekmann and continued, "Des is a great leader and I am personally thrilled to have the opportunity to work alongside him and help him achieve his vision of the organization."

About Renate Siekmann

A true renaissance woman who has traveled the globe, Siekmann brings vast and diverse experience and know-how to the table. From producing a Canadian Academy-Award-nominated documentary (under professional name Montana Berg) to working as a freelance photojournalist to running an internationally-acclaimed, Canadian-based kitchen cabinet manufacturing business (Merit Kitchens), she enjoys facing challenges head-on. German by birth and Canadian by choice, Siekmann has more than 25 years of experience in project and team management, client relationship management, branding, international business development and marketing. She takes pride in being able to connect easily with most people. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her four children, travelling, photography, playing her flute and dabbling in the production of organic herbal cosmetic products and liqueurs.

About Hague Enterprises

Hague Enterprises, LLC, formerly known as Aegis Enterprises, is a Colorado-based advisory and investment company, focused in multiple sectors. The firm provides business advisory services, expansion, start-up and turn around venture capital investment opportunities, executive mentorship, consulting and leadership development programs led by the firm's preeminent business thought leaders.

About Des Hague

With twenty-five plus years leading global companies, Des Hague is a highly-regarded innovator in the international business community. His forward-thinking approach has achieved sustained growth and robust competitiveness in a changing uncertain world. His past positions include President of Safeway Inc., President of IHOP, President of Hot Stuff Foods LLC, Vice President of 7-Eleven Inc. and President/CEO of CenterPlate Inc.. Hague is Co-Founder of Hague Enterprises and serves on the boards of PING HD, WC&P, Lessons For Life, World of Beer, Halls Cheese, Serenity Spa and Salon and the Stamford Youth Foundation. He is currently mentoring and advising on several start-up ventures.

Hague contributes significant time and energy to non-profit charitable work and has helped raise more than $100 million over the past few years for many non-profits, including the Stamford Youth Foundation, which offers multiple after-school programs for young people, and The Journey Home, a Baltimore-based Foundation fighting homelessness. Hague's goal for Hague Enterprises, LLC as a company is to find that perfect blending of business and philanthropic activities.

For more information, visit: http://www.deshague.com, http://hagueenterprises.com

Des Hague - Founder and Chief Executive @ Aegis Enterprises, LLC: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/des-hague

Contact Information:

Des Hague

Hague Enterprises

www.HagueEnterprises.com

deshague@aegisenterprisesllc.com

SOURCE: Hague Enterprises