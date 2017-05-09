MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) will hold its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at 10 a.m., at the Crystal Hotel, 1100 rue de la Montagne, Montreal, Quebec H3G 0A1. Media representatives are welcome to attend.

Following the meeting, WSP's management team will be available for a brief period to meet media representatives.

The annual meeting will be broadcast live on the Internet at the following address: www.wsp.com ("Investors" section)

WHAT: Annual shareholders meeting Media session at 11:30 am. WHO: WSP Global Inc. WHEN: Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 10 a.m. WHERE: Crystal Hotel 1100 rue de la Montagne Montreal, Quebec H3G 0A1 HIGHLIGHTS: 2016 performance and 2017 strategy Official unveiling of new brand identity

ABOUT WSP

As one of the world's leading professional services firms, WSP provides technical expertise and strategic advice to clients in the Property & Buildings, Transportation & Infrastructure, Environment, Industry, Resources (including Mining and Oil & Gas) and Power & Energy sectors. We also offer highly specialized services in project delivery and strategic consulting. Our experts include engineers, advisors, technicians, scientists, architects, planners, surveyors and environmental specialists, as well as other design, program and construction management professionals. With approximately 36,000 talented people in 500 offices across 40 countries, we are uniquely positioned to deliver successful and sustainable projects, wherever our clients need us. www.wsp.com.

Contacts:

Isabelle Adjahi

Vice President, Investor Relations

and Corporate Communications

WSP Global Inc.

514-340-0046, ext. 5648

isabelle.adjahi@wsp.com



