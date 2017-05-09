

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The Canadian dollar rose to an 8-day high of 1.4895 against the euro, a 4-week high of 83.18 against the yen and nearly a 4-week high of 1.0038 against the Australian dollar, from early lows of 1.4972, 82.62 and 1.0127, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the loonie advanced to 1.3670 from an early low of 1.3708.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.47 against the euro, 85.00 against the yen, 0.99 against the aussie and 1.35 against the greenback.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX