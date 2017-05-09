SAN FRANCISCO, CA and TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 --

WHO:

Vanessa Brangwyn, vice president, Customer Success for Achievers, an industry leading provider of employee recognition and engagement solutions, with Janine White, senior specialist, HR Talent Management, ArcelorMittal Dofasco

WHAT:

Will present "Offline in an Online World: The Secret to Engaging Offline Employees" during the WorldatWork 2017 Total Rewards Conference and Exhibition.

WHEN:

The conference will take place Sunday, May 7 - Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

Brangwyn and White are scheduled to speak on Tuesday, May 9 at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

WHERE:

Marriott Marquis Washington, D.C.

901 Massachusetts Ave. N.W.

Washington, D.C.

Achievers will exhibit in Booth No. 616.

DETAILS:

Recognizing and engaging employees should not be considered a "one and done" event. To boost morale and encourage engagement on an ongoing basis, recognition needs to be integrated into the day-to-day workflow, even for offline employees.

During the WorldatWork 2017 Total Rewards Conference, Vanessa Brangwyn, vice president, Customer Success for Achievers, will join Janine White, senior specialist, HR Talent Management, ArcelorMittal Dofasco to discuss how the Canadian steelmaker transformed its approach to employee rewards and engagement by focusing on the frequency of recognition. The presentation will trace the transformation, from the initial employee engagement survey that revealed a lack of recognition through the implementation of a transparent and universal program where high-performing employees are formally recognized by peers and leadership. In addition, Brangwyn and White will identify and examine trends in recognition and describe ways to build a business case to secure executive buy-in. Session attendees will learn how to develop and cultivate successful programs that contribute to employee engagement and the attainment of business objectives.

For event information and registration, visit: https://www.worldatwork.org/totalrewards2017.

About Achievers

