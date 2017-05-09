HORSHAM, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Phenom People, the leader in Talent Relationship Marketing, today announced it will be exhibiting and unveiling new product features during IMPACT 2017. The Bersin by Deloitte event will take place May 22-25 at The Diplomat Resort & Spa in Hollywood, Fla.

"We are excited to be a part of IMPACT 2017 and look forward to showing off our latest features to the HR and talent leaders attending the conference," said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO at Phenom People. "We are making huge advancements in the talent acquisition space, and we're thrilled to continue innovating and disrupting the way organizations attract, engage, nurture and convert top talent."

The Phenom People Talent Relationship Marketing (TRM) Cloud Platform continues on a path of innovation and disruption in the talent acquisition space, transforming the way people search for jobs and how phenomenal companies find top talent. At IMPACT 2017, Phenom People will highlight the latest version of the Phenom People TRM Cloud Platform, which includes the following features:

Phenom Talent Clipper: Available for clients to download through the Google Chrome App Store, this browser extension makes it easy to "clip" profiles directly into the Phenom People Real-Time CRM bringing additional efficiency to sourcing top talent.

Updated Talent Analytics Interface: To optimize user experience, Phenom People redesigned the Talent Analytics interface with a fresh look and feel, offering the ability to drill down to view more detailed information and set up automatic email reports.

New Reports: All-new reports were recently added including the lead-to-hire funnel and apply funnel.

Recruiting Bots: With this feature, Phenom People recruiting bots are able to identify candidates, gather contact information, learn a candidate's preferred location and collect skills and preferences. Candidates can search for jobs, check application status and provide feedback.

IMPACT is Bersin by Deloitte's annual research-based executive conference for HR, learning and talent executives and their teams. Themed "Unleashing the Power of Digital: A New World for HR," IMPACT 2017 will focus on the ways HR is responding to massive disruptions caused by the latest technologies, an explosion in analytics and artificial intelligence and changing definitions of work, workforces and worker expectations. It will also look at how these changes are driving a fundamental shift in the way leaders manage, guide and operate their organizations.

For additional conference details, visit http://impact.bersin.com/.

