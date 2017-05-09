EDGEWOOD, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. ("CPI Aero®") (NYSE MKT: CVU) today announced financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2017.

1Q 2017 vs. 1Q 2016

Revenue of $20.0 million compared to $12.7 million;

Gross profit (loss) was $4.5 million compared to $(11.6) million;

Pre-tax income (loss) was $2.0 million compared to $(14.6) million;

Net income (loss) was $1.2 million compared to $(9.2) million; and

Earnings (loss) per diluted share were $0.14 per diluted share compared to $(1.07) per diluted share.

Total backlog at $400.8 million with multi-year defense contracts comprising 78%





Note: First quarter fiscal 2016 results included a one-time non-cash charge of approximately $13.5 million related to the Company's A-10 Wing Replacement Program.

"2017 is off to a solid start driven largely by a favorable program mix, improved operational performance and cost control," said Douglas McCrosson, president and chief executive officer of CPI Aero. "Revenue in the first quarter was driven by the Northrop Grumman E-2D, Gulfstream G650, HondaJet and the F-16 maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) program. Revenue and gross margin benefited from shipments of F-16 components that the customer requested earlier than planned.

"Subsequent to the close of the quarter, the 2017 Omnibus Appropriations Act was signed, providing increased funding to the Department of Defense and eliminating some of the funding uncertainties that existed earlier this year. As a result, we expect to see some of the defense opportunities in our bid pipeline convert to new, long-term agreements in time to contribute to our financial performance for the year. When combined with our stronger than expected start to the year, we therefore see a path to the high end of our pre-tax income guidance range of $8.1 million to $8.5 million. Furthermore, the 2017 spending bill contains funding earmarked for A-10 wing replacement and includes language that prevents the U.S. Air Force from using GFY2017 funds to retire or take steps to retire the A-10 aircraft. We believe this bodes very well for the continuation of our A-10 Wing Replacement Program under new terms that should result in a profitable opportunity for CPI Aero. While we believe that the timing of a potential new A-10 contract will have limited effect on this year's results, the A-10 could be a catalyst for continued defense revenue growth for us in 2018," concluded Mr. McCrosson.

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies and value-added kits for fixed wing and rotary wing aircraft in both the commercial aerospace and defense markets. CPI Aero also manufactures pod-based, airborne avionics systems for Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Electronic Warfare (EW) and Radar end-markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services. CPI Aero is included in the Russell Microcap® Index.

The above statements include forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in CPI Aero's SEC reports, including CPI Aero's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com, and follow us on Twitter @CPIAERO.

CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2017 2016 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ------------ ------------ Revenue $20,032,701 $12,670,032 Cost of sales 15,495,187 24,309,136 ------------ ------------ Gross profit (loss) 4,537,514 (11,639,104) Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,163,878 2,720,383 ------------ ------------ Income (loss) from operations 2,373,636 (14,359,487) Interest expense 390,335 275,733 ------------ ------------ Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,983,301 (14,635,220) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 734,000 (5,415,000) ------------ ------------ Net income (loss) 1,249,301 (9,220,220) Other comprehensive income, net of tax - Change in unrealized gain-interest rate swap 5,200 3,453 ------------ ------------ Comprehensive income (loss) $1,254,501 $(9,216,767) ============ ============ Income (loss) per common share - basic $0.14 $(1.07) ============ ============ Income (loss) per common share - diluted $0.14 $(1.07) ============ ============ Shares used in computing earnings per common share: Basic 8,781,292 8,596,538 Diluted 8,830,953 8,596,538 ============ ============ CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. BALANCE SHEETS March 31, December 31, 2017 2016 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $430,956 $1,039,586 Accounts receivable, net 8,176,378 8,514,613 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 101,929,550 99,578,526 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,732,276 2,155,481 ------------ ------------ Total current assets 113,269,160 111,288,206 Property and equipment, net 2,175,211 2,298,610 Deferred income taxes 3,232,472 3,952,598 Other assets 236,437 252,481 ------------ ------------ Total Assets $118,913,280 $117,791,895 ============ ============ LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $11,750,482 $14,027,457 Accrued expenses 1,050,663 1,386,147 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 321,439 115,337 Current portion of long-term debt 1,585,373 1,341,924 Contract loss 904,665 1,377,171 Line of credit 24,938,685 22,438,685 Income tax payable 6,000 6,000 ------------ ------------ Total current liabilities 40,557,307 40,692,721 Long-term debt, net of current portion 8,452,899 8,860,724 Other liabilities 619,874 632,744 ------------ ------------ Total Liabilities 49,630,080 50,186,189 ------------ ------------ Shareholders' Equity: Common stock - $.001 par value; authorized 50,000,000 shares, 8,817,120 and 8,739,836 shares, respectively, issued and outstanding 8,817 8,738 Additional paid-in capital 53,247,864 52,824,950 Retained earnings 16,030,319 14,781,018 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,800) (9,000) ------------ ------------ Total Shareholders' Equity 69,283,200 67,605,706 ------------ ------------ Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $118,913,280 $117,791,895 ============ ============

