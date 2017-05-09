

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) revealed earnings for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $95.23 million, or $0.78 per share. This was higher than $90.95 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 17.3% to $2.30 billion. This was down from $2.78 billion last year.



Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $95.23 Mln. vs. $90.95 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.7% -EPS (Q2): $0.78 vs. $0.75 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.0% -Revenue (Q2): $2.30 Bln vs. $2.78 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -17.3%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 - $3.30



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX