Takeda and GammaDelta Therapeutics Announce Collaboration to Advance Tissue-derived gamma delta (Î³Î') T Cells

LONDON and OSAKA, Japan, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502) and GammaDelta Therapeutics Ltd, an Abingworth portfolio company, announced today that they have formed a strategic collaboration to develop GammaDelta Therapeutics' novel T cell platform, which is based on the unique properties of gamma delta (yδ) T cells derived from human tissues. The companies intend to use this novel platform to discover and develop new immunotherapies, with the aim of treating a broad range of cancers, including solid tumours, and autoinflammatory diseases.

"The pioneering research developed by Professor Adrian Hayday and Dr. Oliver Nussbaumer at King's College London and the Francis Crick Institute, the scientific Founders of our company, forms the basis for the development of potentially transformational treatments for cancer and autoinflammatory diseases," said Dr Paolo Paoletti, MD, CEO of GammaDelta Therapeutics. "We believe the collaboration with Takeda validates our novel approach and should allow us to move rapidly to the clinic."

Takeda, together with Abingworth, will commit up to $100 million in funding to accelerate GammaDelta Therapeutics led Research and Development. The funding includes an equity investment, an option fee and research and development funding, and provides Takeda the exclusive right to purchase GammaDelta Therapeutics. Under the agreement, Takeda will appoint a director to GammaDelta Therapeutics' board.

"At Takeda, we recognize the enormous potential of tissue resident yδ T cells to deliver transformative medicines in our core therapeutic areas of oncology and gastroenterology," said Daniel Curran, MD, Head of the Center for External Innovation, Takeda. "This collaboration is another example of our strategy to invest in highly innovative areas of science and we're pleased to collaborate with the experienced team at GammaDelta Therapeutics as they aim to take a leadership position in this rapidly emerging field."

"We are delighted by the progress GammaDelta Therapeutics has made since we founded the company in 2016," said Tim Haines, Managing Partner at Abingworth and a Director at GammaDelta Therapeutics. "This collaboration with Takeda will enable the company to advance the development of this exciting technology, which has the potential to address significant unmet needs in cancer and autoinflammatory diseases."

Takeda signed certain of the agreements with GammaDelta Therapeutics through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

About GammaDelta Therapeutics

GammaDelta Therapeutics is working to develop improved immunotherapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The company's research and development is focused on exploiting the unique properties of tissue resident gamma delta (yδ) T cells, which are a unique and conserved population of lymphocytes that contribute to many types of immune responses and immunopathology.

GammaDelta Therapeutics was founded in 2016 by Abingworth with support from Cancer Research Technology Limited based on research undertaken by Professor Adrian Hayday and Dr Oliver Nussbaumer at King's College London and the Francis Crick Institute. The company's offices and laboratories are located at the London BioScience Innovation Centre, London.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is a global, research and development-driven pharmaceutical company committed to bringing better health and a brighter future to patients by translating science into life-changing medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on oncology, gastroenterology and central nervous system therapeutic areas plus vaccines. Takeda conducts R&D both internally and with partners to stay at the leading edge of innovation. New innovative products, especially in oncology and gastroenterology, as well as Takeda's presence in Emerging Markets, are currently fuelling the growth of Takeda. More than 30,000 Takeda employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients, working with Takeda's partners in health care in more than 70 countries. For more information, visit http://www.takeda.com/news.

About Abingworth

Abingworth is an international investment group dedicated to collaborating with life sciences entrepreneurs to develop their ideas into products that have a dramatic impact on health. With over $1 billion under management, Abingworth invests at all stages of development, from start-ups to publicly traded companies, and across all life science sectors.

Supporting its portfolio companies with a team of 27 at offices in London, Menlo Park (California) and Boston, Abingworth has invested in 142 life science companies, leading to 64 IPOs and 40 mergers and acquisitions. http://www.abingworth.com.