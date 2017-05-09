Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Size Worth $37.3 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalpharmaceutical filtration marketis expected to reach USD 37.3 billion by the year 2025 growing at a CAGR of 12.1%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry have resulted in enormous growth of the market with new and more enhanced technologies being used to cater to the need of drug manufacturers. Increasing demand for therapeutic biopharmaceuticals such as antibodies, hormones, and vaccines is a major factor that drives growth of the market during forecast period. Thus, many pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies have begun to focus on the development of advanced biologics for the treatment of severe chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, and rheumatic arthritis.

Increasing investment in the R&D by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies is another major factor supporting the growth of the sector. Technological advancements in filtration products is also expected to propel their adoption in manufacturing and research of biopharmaceuticals and other drugs. The technological advanced filters including membrane, pre-filters & depth media, and cartridges & capsulesfilters provide high reliability and efficiency during drug manufacturing process.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Microfiltration is the fastest growing technique amongst others owing to its large application in generic and biopharmaceutical drug productions

Final product processing was the largest revenue-grossing as well as fastest growing segment of the pharmaceutical filtration market, due to increase in number of companies engaged in pharmaceuticals and biologics production

Membrane filters held the largest revenue share in the overall sector, which is attributed by its high usage in production, research, environmental testing, and other applications in the pharmaceutical industry

MCE membrane filters accounted for the largest share in the membrane filters segment, due to its product advancement

The manufacturing scale dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2016 owing to the increasing production of generic drugs and biopharmaceutical products

North America is the leading regional sector, which is accounted for the largest revenue share of the overall market in 2016, because of the presence of large number of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies in this region

region is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period due to escalating presence of drug manufacturers in the developing countries such as and Some of the major players include Eaton Corporation Plc; GE Healthcare, Parker Hannifin Corporation; Merck KGaA; Danaher Corporation, 3M; Amazon Filters Ltd.; Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.; Graver Technologies, LLC; and Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

Grand View Research has segmented the global pharmaceutical filtration on the basis of product, technique, application, scale of operation, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Membrane filters MCE membrane filters Coated cellulose acetate membrane filters PTFE membrane filters Nylon membrane filters PVDF membrane filters Other membrane filters Prefilters & depth media Glass fiber filters PTFE fiber filters Single-use systems Cartridges & capsules Filter holders Filtration accessories Others

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Microfiltration Ultrafiltration Cross flow filtration Nanofiltration Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Final product processing Active pharmaceutical ingredient filtration Sterile filtration Protein purification Vaccines and antibody processing Formulation and filling solutions Viral clearance Raw material filtration Media buffer Pre-filtration Bioburden testing Cell separation Water purification Air purification

Scale of Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Manufacturing scale Pilot scale Research & development scale

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Brazil Mexico MEA South Africa



