MNM Dive - Vendor Comparison SD-WAN 2017 - Lack of Security & Bandwidth Provisioning Limits Market Growth - Research and Markets

Software-Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN) is a transformational application installed centrally in existing WAN connections, used by enterprises to simplify their branch networking performance over large regions. It is deployed in enterprise WAN, which uses Software-Defined Network (SDN) to route data traffic to remote locations, thereby reducing data congestion. SD-WAN establishes a logical connection between WAN edge devices placed in different branch offices and creates a secure path across multiple WAN connections and carriers, such as hybrid internet and Multi-protocol Label Switching (MPLS) architectures.

SD-WAN offers companies new alternatives for diminishing the WAN cost and enhancing the overall performance by reducing the CAPEX and OPEX. SD-WAN solutions offer businesses better security and improved agility and responsiveness. The major growth drivers of the SD-WAN market include rising demand for mobility services, reduced OPEX, increasing need among the customers for simplified network architecture, and cloud-based technology usage with improved Quality of Service (QoS). The SD-WAN market faces challenges such as lack of security and bandwidth provisioning, which limit the market growth.



The report on vendor comparison in SD-WAN based on DIVE methodology reviews major players that offer SD-WAN solutions and outlines the findings and analysis on the basis of two broad categories: Product Offerings and Business Strategies.



Companies Mentioned



Aryaka Networks, Inc.

Brain4Net, Inc.

Cato Networks

CenturyLink, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

CloudGenix, Inc.

Cradlepoint, Inc.

Ecessa Corporation

Elfiq Networks

FatPipe Networks Inc.

Glue Networks

InfoVista

Mushroom Networks, Inc.

Nuage Networks

Peplink

Riverbed Technology

Silver Peak, Inc.

TELoIP Inc.

Talari Networks

Teldat

VeloCloud Networks, Inc.

Versa Networks

Viptela

Windstream Communications



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Premium Insights



3. Dive Overview



4. Voice: SD-WAN Solution



5. SD-WAN: Vendor Comparison



6. Vendor Profiles



7. Appendix



