Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
09.05.2017 | 13:02
MNM Dive - Vendor Comparison SD-WAN 2017 - Lack of Security & Bandwidth Provisioning Limits Market Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "MNM Dive - Vendor Comparison SD-WAN, 2017" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Software-Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN) is a transformational application installed centrally in existing WAN connections, used by enterprises to simplify their branch networking performance over large regions. It is deployed in enterprise WAN, which uses Software-Defined Network (SDN) to route data traffic to remote locations, thereby reducing data congestion. SD-WAN establishes a logical connection between WAN edge devices placed in different branch offices and creates a secure path across multiple WAN connections and carriers, such as hybrid internet and Multi-protocol Label Switching (MPLS) architectures.

SD-WAN offers companies new alternatives for diminishing the WAN cost and enhancing the overall performance by reducing the CAPEX and OPEX. SD-WAN solutions offer businesses better security and improved agility and responsiveness. The major growth drivers of the SD-WAN market include rising demand for mobility services, reduced OPEX, increasing need among the customers for simplified network architecture, and cloud-based technology usage with improved Quality of Service (QoS). The SD-WAN market faces challenges such as lack of security and bandwidth provisioning, which limit the market growth.

The report on vendor comparison in SD-WAN based on DIVE methodology reviews major players that offer SD-WAN solutions and outlines the findings and analysis on the basis of two broad categories: Product Offerings and Business Strategies.

Companies Mentioned

  • Aryaka Networks, Inc.
  • Brain4Net, Inc.
  • Cato Networks
  • CenturyLink, Inc.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • Citrix Systems, Inc.
  • CloudGenix, Inc.
  • Cradlepoint, Inc.
  • Ecessa Corporation
  • Elfiq Networks
  • FatPipe Networks Inc.
  • Glue Networks
  • InfoVista
  • Mushroom Networks, Inc.
  • Nuage Networks
  • Peplink
  • Riverbed Technology
  • Silver Peak, Inc.
  • TELoIP Inc.
  • Talari Networks
  • Teldat
  • VeloCloud Networks, Inc.
  • Versa Networks
  • Viptela
  • Windstream Communications

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Premium Insights

3. Dive Overview

4. Voice: SD-WAN Solution

5. SD-WAN: Vendor Comparison

6. Vendor Profiles

7. Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jzngkx/mnm_dive_vendor

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


