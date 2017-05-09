MNM Dive - Vendor Comparison SD-WAN 2017 - Lack of Security & Bandwidth Provisioning Limits Market Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "MNM Dive - Vendor Comparison SD-WAN, 2017" report to their offering.
Software-Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN) is a transformational application installed centrally in existing WAN connections, used by enterprises to simplify their branch networking performance over large regions. It is deployed in enterprise WAN, which uses Software-Defined Network (SDN) to route data traffic to remote locations, thereby reducing data congestion. SD-WAN establishes a logical connection between WAN edge devices placed in different branch offices and creates a secure path across multiple WAN connections and carriers, such as hybrid internet and Multi-protocol Label Switching (MPLS) architectures.
SD-WAN offers companies new alternatives for diminishing the WAN cost and enhancing the overall performance by reducing the CAPEX and OPEX. SD-WAN solutions offer businesses better security and improved agility and responsiveness. The major growth drivers of the SD-WAN market include rising demand for mobility services, reduced OPEX, increasing need among the customers for simplified network architecture, and cloud-based technology usage with improved Quality of Service (QoS). The SD-WAN market faces challenges such as lack of security and bandwidth provisioning, which limit the market growth.
The report on vendor comparison in SD-WAN based on DIVE methodology reviews major players that offer SD-WAN solutions and outlines the findings and analysis on the basis of two broad categories: Product Offerings and Business Strategies.
Companies Mentioned
- Aryaka Networks, Inc.
- Brain4Net, Inc.
- Cato Networks
- CenturyLink, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Citrix Systems, Inc.
- CloudGenix, Inc.
- Cradlepoint, Inc.
- Ecessa Corporation
- Elfiq Networks
- FatPipe Networks Inc.
- Glue Networks
- InfoVista
- Mushroom Networks, Inc.
- Nuage Networks
- Peplink
- Riverbed Technology
- Silver Peak, Inc.
- TELoIP Inc.
- Talari Networks
- Teldat
- VeloCloud Networks, Inc.
- Versa Networks
- Viptela
- Windstream Communications
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Premium Insights
3. Dive Overview
4. Voice: SD-WAN Solution
5. SD-WAN: Vendor Comparison
6. Vendor Profiles
7. Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jzngkx/mnm_dive_vendor
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716