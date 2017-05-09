Population Connection Announces Winners of "World of 7 Billion" International Student Video Contest

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --18 middle and high school students have won the annual "World of 7 Billion" contest for their videos about the effect of population growth on ocean health, climate change, or rapid urbanization.

More than 5,500 students in grades 6-12 from 45 countries and 48 U.S. States and territories participated in this year's competition, sponsored by Population Connection.

The three high school first-place winners each received a $1,000 cash prize, while the three second-place winners each received $500 and six honorable mentions each received $250. Middle schools students who claimed first and second place received $500 and $250 respectively. Winning students hail from the U.S., Canada, Singapore, South Korea and the U.K.

In addition to educating viewers about their chosen topic and how it relates to human population growth, students had to include at least one idea for a sustainable solution.

"I was especially impressed with students' thoughtfulness on some of the most challenging issues facing our globe," said John Seager, President of Population Connection. "It really gives me hope that this generation of young people are so committed to a just and environmentally-friendly future."

The contest was organized and promoted during the 2016-17 school year by Population Education, a program of Population Connection. A panel of 33 judges-including college and high school educators, filmmakers, and topic experts-selected the finalists.



"We have a following among science and social studies teachers worldwide who see the contest as a way to build students' research and communication skills around critical global issues," said Pam Wasserman, Vice President for Education at Population Connection.

For more information on the "World of 7 Billion" contest, visit www.worldof7billion.org

To view the winning videos and student bios, visit

https://www.worldof7billion.org/student-video-contest/2017-winners/

Population Connection is the national grassroots population organization that educates young people and advocates progressive action to stabilize world population at a level that can be sustained by Earth's resources.

