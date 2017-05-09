VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Vinergy Resources Ltd. ("Vinergy" or the "Company") (CSE: VIN)(OTCQB: VNNYF) is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with 1099955 B.C. LTD. dba MJ BioPharma ("MJ BioPharma") whereby Vinergy will purchase 100% of MJ BioPharma, a cannabis technology company. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of MJ BioPharma (the "Transaction").

About MJ BioPharma

MJ Biopharma is a cannabis technology company with a team of experienced business and medical professionals, biochemists and researchers. The company is currently focused on the following areas of interest:

-- manufacturing breath strips; -- time release capsules; -- extract oils; -- food products and infused juices, teas, coffee and extract drinks; -- pharmaceutical grade delivery systems.

MJ Biopharma's expertise lies in its extracts and custom formulations. The company will also aim to inlicense and joint venture on best in class technologies and products for both the medicinal and recreational markets - domestically and internationally.

Definitive Agreement

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will, upon closing of the Transaction, issue to MJ BioPharma shareholders an aggregate of 9,750,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Payment Shares") at a deemed price of CDN$0.20 per Payment Share. The Payment Shares will be subject to escrow conditions and/or resale restrictions as required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). A finder's fee of 400,000 common shares in the capital of the Company, subject to CSE approval, will be payable on this Transaction.

