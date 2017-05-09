TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSX: CXI)(OTCBB: CURN), is pleased to announce the Company and its subsidiary Exchange Bank of Canada (EBC) have combined to execute eight agreements with financial institutions for the provision of foreign exchange services increasing the transacting locations using the company group by more than 2,100 locations. The eight agreements have been executed since the Company's first fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2017, and all locations are expected to be fully operational by the end of June 2017.

The relationships established from the agreements include five consumer facing banks, two bankers' banks, and a U.S. based state-chartered credit union. EBC executed an agreement with a large consumer facing Canadian bank becoming a bulk foreign banknote wholesale provider. The remaining agreements engage CXI as the exclusive provider of a range of foreign exchange services at the financial institutions. The services CXI will facilitate for each of the institutions depend on the specific relationship and can include foreign banknote exchange, foreign draft issuance, international wire payments, and foreign cheque clearing.

Randolph Pinna, President and CEO of CXI commented, "Financial institutions today are increasingly seeing the many benefits of partnering with a foreign exchange services specialist, like CXI or Exchange Bank of Canada. They see the advantage of accessing CXI group's market knowledge, advanced customizable software and service experience which can create a more efficient internal process, enhanced revenues, and provide a superior customer experience."

CXI provides all of its clients access to its proprietary software, CEIFX or EBCFX, for banknote processing, foreign inventory management, foreign cheque clearing, and international payment services as a part of a customized relationship. Clients receive a business analysis and custom setup in order to utilize features in CEIFX or EBCFX. Some of the banknote services to commence in these new relationships are direct to branch decentralized banknote processing and foreign currency inventory on consignment. The select inventory on consignment locations hold a predetermined foreign currency inventory in stock daily. All other foreign currencies sold to customers, of the more than 80 offered, can be exchanged at these locations with a one to two-day turnaround time.

The new financial institutions utilizing CXI for foreign cheque clearing and international payment services have an all in one foreign exchange services provider. CXI's foreign cheque clearing solution allows select currencies to be cleared on cash letter speeding up the availability of funds. The international payments platform on the CEIFX software incorporates beneficiary bank and IBAN validation tools, Dodd-Frank Regulation E compliance, beneficiary email alerts, and smart forms. Additionally, the platform can process bulk payments and cheque clearing items eliminating repetitive entry steps. Integrated into every service on the system is CEIFX's compliance verification system (CVS), which can search transaction information against mandatory watch-lists in real-time.

