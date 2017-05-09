HRS, the world's leading provider of end-to-end solutions for corporate hotel programs, announced the signing of an agreement with ALTOUR.

ALTOUR, the largest independently owned travel management company (TMC) in the United States, recorded sales of $2.6 billion in 2016. The agreement enables ALTOUR's global corporate clients access to HRS inventory worldwide. HRS today has more than 350,000 hotels in its portfolio, including 210,000+ independent properties.

That access includes the opportunity to book rooms at hotels that don't participate in traditional booking channels, at rates exclusively negotiated for HRS business clients.

"HRS' inventory spans 190 countries, adding quality independent hotel options for our clients in a broad range of city centers," said Barry Noskeau, executive vice president and chief operating officer for ALTOUR. "As more of our corporate clients expand to different corners of the globe, it's vital that we continue providing business-grade hotels to their travelers." HRS complements ALTOUR's hotel solutions that include the AHC Luxury Amenity Program, the ALT Boutique Rate and Amenity Program, the ENT ALTOUR's Entertainment Hotel Program and the Radius global hotel program.

"ALTOUR's array of corporate clients in different vertical markets make them an ideal first partner for this new, deeper level of TMC engagement for HRS," said Jason Long, vice president of partnerships for HRS. "In particular, ALTOUR's growing roster of multi-national clients and our inventory of quality hotel options in Brazil, China, India and other business destinations puts this partnership on a trajectory for mutual success from the start."

About HRS

HRS makes business travel easy. Companies and corporate travelers around the world look to HRS to find optimal hotel accommodation and to simplify the travel process. From booking the best rates to payment and annual sourcing activities, HRS provides end-to-end automation and consultative services to more than 40,000 companies. HRS is also the world's largest hotel content provider, offering five million rooms in 350,000+ hotels in 190 countries, all seamlessly available to business travelers and travel agents through all global distribution systems and online booking tools. HRS helps balance corporate hotel programs with unmatched access to independent hotels which make up more than 70 percent of the world's hotel supply. Our aim realize savings for the corporations and increase traveler satisfaction.

Launched at its headquarters in Cologne, Germany in 1972, HRS today has 1,500 employees in 27 offices worldwide, with regional locations in London, New York, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore and Tokyo. Further information at corporate.hrs.com.

About ALTOUR

With sales of over $2.6 billion in 2016, ALTOUR is the largest independently owned travel management company in the United States and one of the largest travel management companies globally. Serving the luxury and mid-markets, ALTOUR has 63 offices and more than 1,600 travel professionals worldwide. In addition to travel management services, ALTOUR companies include ALTOUR Air, ALTOUR Tech, ALTOUR Meetings and Incentives and the ALTOUR Global Network.

ALTOUR is ranked among the largest travel agencies in the UK by Buying Business Travel and The Los Angeles Business Journal ranks ALTOUR as the #1 travel agency in Los Angeles County. ALTOUR has also been consistently named to the "CMI 25" listing as one of the largest and most influential meetings and incentives companies by MeetingsNet. For more information, visit www.altour.com.

