

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Office Depot Inc. (ODP) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $88 million, or $0.16 per share. This was up from $69 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.12 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 6.9% to $2.68 billion. This was down from $2.88 billion last year.



Office Depot Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $88 Mln. vs. $69 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 27.5% -EPS (Q1): $0.16 vs. $0.12 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 33.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.12 -Revenue (Q1): $2.68 Bln vs. $2.88 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -6.9%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX